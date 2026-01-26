First-Person: Senior deer hunts led by BHHM have ‘remarkable impact’

EDITOR’S NOTE: Ron Mackey serves as vice president of community engagement for Baptist Homes & Heathcare Ministries.

JEFFERSON CITY – Several years ago, our president, Rodney Harrison (president of the Baptist Homes & Healthcare Ministries) came to me with a very unique idea—take our elderly residents deer hunting. I must admit my first impressions ranged from concern for the liability of our resident’s safety, to concerns over whether or not our insurance would cover such an activity.

Now, several years into these events, I must admit that my concerns and fears were overblown, and the impact of these hunts have been remarkable, to say the least. Over the past year, by the time you read this, we will have had six hunts at five of our campuses. The hunts have occurred at our Arcadia Valley and Ashland campuses and on farms near our Ozark, Shelbina, and Vandalia campuses.

If harvesting deer is a sign of a successful hunt, this year has been our most successful as we have had deer taken at three of our hunts. In an example of being blessed to be a blessing, each of the harvested deer were contributed to family or employees who were in need of extra food for their families.

Judy was the successful hunter at our Arcadia Valley Campus, taking her first deer in her second hunt. Judy has some significant health issues but, with the assistance of staff and volunteers, she was able to participate in this great opportunity. At our Shelbina campus, a 72-year-old employee took a deer in his first hunt, and resident Dennis was able to go hunting once again after many years of not being able to be in the ‘deer woods’. Why did Dennis go hunting? Because staff invited him to participate—sometimes it is that simple.

At our Vandalia campus, Rev. John Birkhead, who shared with me that he is 90-and-a-half years old, took a deer on his very first deer hunt. Rev. Birkhead had been a pastor in rural Missouri since 1955 before he and his wife moved to Baptist Homes.

The story of these Senior Deer Hunts would be incomplete without acknowledging the contribution of the mentors and volunteers. The National Deer Association took our idea and built a great educational program to introduce or reintroduce senior hunters to the opportunity to be in nature.

Many staff have made these hunts possible, some by serving as mentors and hunting volunteers, while others helped prepare meals for the hunters and volunteers. One volunteer has been of particular note—Spencer Hutson, church relations specialist, has worked year-round to secure other volunteers, local seniors to participate in the hunts and to develop a small army of volunteers who have very creatively made it possible for hunters with mobility issues to participate. By the way, Spencer is convinced that Little Debbie Christmas Tree cakes are essential to a successful deer hunt.

Among the group of volunteers, one particular group should be recognized. First Baptist Church, Viburnum, led by Pastor Justin Perry have gone above and beyond in supporting the Arcadia Valley Campus. Recently, volunteers from their church milled boards from trees which had been damaged at the AV campus and then used them to build handicap accessible deer blinds.

Yes, I still think this is a crazy idea, but it is a genuinely God-blessed crazy idea!