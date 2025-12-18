Baptist Homes president announces plans for retirement in fall of 2026

JEFFERSON CITY – Rodney Harrison, president of the Baptist Homes & Healthcare Ministries, has announced his plan to retire next fall, after having served with the ministry since the December of 2019.

“Today, I am formally announcing my retirement plans to the board, which will be effective in the fall of 2026,” Harrison told BHHM board members during their latest meeting, Dec. 5. “It is with heartfelt gratitude I wish to express my deepest thanks for the unwavering support, prayers, and encouragement that Julie and I have received throughout our time with Baptist Homes. Serving alongside such dedicated colleagues and friends has been one of the greatest privileges of my life. I am truly thankful for the remarkable journey we have shared. …

“When I accepted this role,” he added, “I committed to a five-year journey, guided by wisdom from mentors and insights from biblical studies on retirement. I have always believed that leaving at the right time honors both the organization and its mission. With the support of my family and trusted advisors, I will step away in the fall of 2026, confident that this timing serves the best interests of our ministry.

“Looking ahead, I encourage the board to devote the next four months to prayer, including three special days of fasting, as we seek God’s guidance for the next president. During this season, the board chair and I will share biblically grounded resources to support a thoughtful and faithful transition.”

Harrison noted that the board will have the opportunity during its April 2026 board meeting to elect a search committee for the next BHHM president.

“My identity is rooted in Christ, and my love for Baptist Homes and its people is enduring,” he said. “… Thank you for allowing me to serve. The memories and relationships formed will remain with me always.”

Following Harrison’s announcement, BHHM chairman Allan Lane expressed appreciation for “the work that” Harrison “has done for The Baptist Homes and the convention.” Lane also praised Harrison’s wife, Julie, for her faithfulness and service to the BHHM.

“People may not realize how complex the nursing home industry is, but Dr. Harrison has really helped us navigate through that and helped us get to the point where we are,” said Lane, who serves as director of missions for the Barry County Southern Baptist Association.

“We’re on the verge of something really good happening,” he added. “Baptists are better off because of his diligence and making sure that this entity is what it needs to be for Missouri Baptists. He’s made it a viable ministry. He’s helped make it a biblical ministry.”

Additionally, Missouri Baptist Convention (MBC) Executive Director Wes Fowler expressed gratitude for Harrison, saying, “Dr. Harrison is a gifted leader, a scholar, a faithful follower of Jesus, a man of faith and prayer, and I’m honored to call him a friend. He has led Baptist Homes and Healthcare Ministries (BHHM) through a difficult season, and he has done so with integrity and conviction.

“I’m incredibly thankful for Dr. Harrison’s dedication to BHHM, but more importantly, I’m thankful for his faith and trust in the Lord. In every conversation, and in every meeting, Dr. Harrison encourages others to place their faith, hope and trust in Jesus. So, although there are many qualities of his leadership I appreciate and strive to exemplify, I have been most influenced by his walk with the Lord. Thank you, Dr. Harrison, for leading so well, and thank you for serving as an example of faithfulness.”