Car show outreach event at First Baptist, Annapolis, draws nearly 100 people

ANNAPOLIS – The parking lot was full of classic cars along with their proud owners as First Baptist, Church hosted their 25th annual car show October 11th. It was one of the features offered in the town’s Freedom Fest that weekend. Roughly 100 people attended, and there were more than sixty entries this year.

Pastor Dan Pitchers said they do it as an outreach event, and it is a lot of fun for car enthusiasts in the southeast part of Missouri. Some come from as far as St. Louis.

They offer prizes and awards for ten classes of cars in the show. Some of those are: antiques, trucks, motorcycles, classic cars and “rat rods” (intentionally made rusty and grungy). There are “people’s choice” awards as well as selections made by judges who are enlisted for the event. Gift cards, t-shirts and door prizes are offered throughout the show. There is no entry fee charged for the entries or the visitors to the show.

Pitchers said they have never had to cancel the show for weather and it’s held rain or shine. He said, “There is a lot of camaraderie at the show among the participants. Many come year after year. It generates some good will for the church in the community.” The pastor said it is not unusual for him to be recognized by someone at the Wal-Mart as “the pastor from the car show.”

It is an evangelistic event and as the church folks circulate throughout the crowd, there are good gospel conversations occurring the pastor said. They offer a prayer tent, and people are on hand to offer Bibles, encouragement and gospel literature.

One man was standing near the sound booth and shared with volunteers about his son who has a serious health condition. Volunteers prayed with him, gave him a Bible, and he said it was such a relief to have someone to share his burdens with. He said he enjoys the car show so much and looks forward to it every year. As he said, “Everyone remembers their first car.”

A lot of gospel seeds are planted, the organizers said. Justin Funk and Miranda Dean help coordinate about 25 volunteers who help register people, judge the cars, serve hot dogs and hamburgers, run the sound booth and staff the prayer tent.

Ordinarily about 85-125 people attend First Baptist of Annapolis according to the pastor. “Depending on deer season,” he clarified with a twinkle in his eye. There are about 325 people living in Annapolis

The pastor encouraged people to plan to attend the show again next October. Follow them on Facebook at AnnapolisFBC Car Show.