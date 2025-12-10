SBU expanding eSports, adding competitive pickleball

BOLIVAR (SBU) – Southwest Baptist University is growing its collection of competitive club sports, offering new opportunities in eSports and pickleball for students to vie for accolades and championships against students from other colleges and universities.

Beginning in Fall 2026, SBU will introduce the following:

eSports – The roster of the current team will be expanded to more than 20 students, with scholarships available and more game entries added.

Pickleball – This new competitive team will field an initial roster of likely 8-10 students, also receiving scholarships.

Both sports will fall under the direction of a new Associate Director for Club Sports within the student life department on the Bolivar campus.

In eSports, SBU’s current team competes in Valorant and Marvel Rivals as a member of the Midwest eSports Conference and the Midwest Valley eSports Conference. Expansion in 2026 will add additional games, with titles under consideration including Rocket League, League of Legends, Overwatch, and Super Smash Brothers.

The pickleball team will be evaluating conference opportunities between the National Collegiate Pickleball Association (NCPA) and Dynamic Universal Pickleball Rating (DUPR). Players will be placed into pairs and entered into regional and national competitions.

“SBU is always looking for ways to enhance the student experience and create opportunities for students to use their gifts and pursue their passions,” said Dr. Rick Melson, SBU President. “This expansion of club sports – and others we hope to add in the future – are fantastic additions that I’m excited to see compete.”

Students with interest can contact the SBU Office of Admission or fill out the online interest form.

The Associate Director for Club Sports will take the lead in recruiting students to both teams. The search for this position is active, and interested candidates can visit SBU’s employment page to learn more and apply.