Midwestern Seminary, Spurgeon College celebrate more than 400 graduates

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (MBTS) – Midwestern Seminary and Spurgeon College held their seventy-eighth commencement exercises on Dec. 5, celebrating God’s kindness in allowing the institution to gather once again for a full December graduation ceremony. More than 400 graduates received degrees across undergraduate, master’s, and doctoral programs.

After taking a moment to reflect on God’s kindness in providing a full December graduation, President Jason Allen opened the ceremony with a word of welcome and a reading of John 1:1–18. Allen said, “We’re particularly delighted to gather today to celebrate, to recognize, and to commission the many graduates before us today.”

Allen continued, “We do so with a tremendous sense of confidence in their futures and what that represents, by way of hopefulness, for the church of the Lord Jesus Christ and for the nations around the world that we commission you to serve and to reach.”

Allen’s commencement address was from John 8:12 and focused on Jesus’ arrival as the light of the world.

“There is a rich symbolism that goes with light—it’s a rich, rich symbol and reminder that without light, there is darkness,” Allen said. “Throughout Scripture, it is a rich symbol, metaphor, and reality that darkness depicts sin, Satan, and the world system.”

Light, he noted, points to the character and work of God. “Light projects God, Christ, truth, holiness, and the new birth.” Allen underscored that Jesus’ statement is not merely descriptive nor a poetic flourish—rather, it is a direct claim to deity. “It is not a suggestion. It is not a hint. It is not speculation. It is a clear declaration: I am the light of the world.”

After noting how all of Scripture, from beginning to end, points to the reality of Christ’s coming, Allen reminded all present that Jesus’ coming is the fulfillment of Scripture’s hope for restoration and life. He stated that this verse is a central claim “that all who will repent of their sins and believe in Jesus, placing their faith in Him, may have life and life abundantly.”

He then declared that we live in a world that needs to be illumined by Christ’s light, and that although the world is marked by darkness, believers are to increasingly reflect this light.

“He makes a rich statement here that is both prescriptive and descriptive about our lives in Christ—that as we are in Him and the Spirit is within us, we seek to walk with him,” Allen said. “It is a rich promise that this light is now in us.”

Allen concluded his address by exhorting the new graduates: “To our graduates seated before me today, I remind you that light is not intended to dim post-graduation. It is intended to burn, glow, intensify, and to project further and further throughout our lives, our ministry, our work, or wherever God may call us to be.”

Following the address, degrees were awarded to 404 students across all academic levels—undergraduate, master’s, and doctoral—representing a wide range of programs designed to equip the future leaders in local churches and Kingdom assignments across the world. This December’s graduating class is up from 346 graduates last December, marking the Lord’s continued kindness in providing pastors and ministry leaders for the Church.

In addition to diplomas, awards were presented to five graduates during the ceremony. Karsten Harrison received the Spurgeon College Ministry Award and Hannah Pratt received the Spurgeon College Marketplace Award. From Midwestern Seminary, Michael Gregory received the Biblical Studies Award, Tanner Baumgart received the Theological Studies Award, and Chesed Wilson received the Applied Theology Award.

Two other awards of special distinction were presented to the undergraduate and master’s graduates with the highest grade point average. Zachary McNeil received the Spurgeon College For the Kingdom Award, and Marissa Sullivan received the Midwestern Seminary For the Church Award.

The ceremony concluded with a charge from Allen to the new graduates from Matthew 5:13–16. The following prayer of benediction was led by Peter Gurry, associate professor of New Testament.

To watch the graduation ceremony, click here.

By Jonathan Lumley