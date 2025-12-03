IMB and Chilean missionaries cast vision to reach islands: Week of Prayer

They have no pastor, but Moisés and Yované call people on their remote island to worship with them all the same.

Landon and his wife, Megan, serve in Santiago, and their vision is to mobilize churches in this global city to reach the nations. The Williamses traveled to southern Chile with a team from Santiago and a team from Grace Baptist Church to partner with Chilean missionary Carlos Carrasco and investigate how they could help reach the islands.

Landon estimates less than 20% have a local body of believers. He believes that together, they will reach the lost of Chile with the gospel.

Rodrigo Dörner is a Chilean church leader in a port city among the islands. As Rodrigo sat with Landon, Todd, and Carlos in the small island church, he began to understand God’s call on his life to lead believers to reach beyond their own island. He saw how his church could be the answer to this couple’s prayer.

Landon and the team prayed for Rodrigo before leaving. They prayed he would cast vision, lead, and train leaders who could go to the remote island.

“As we take the gospel further out,” Landon said, “as we lean into the vision from Isaiah, we realize that we’re leaning into the promises of God. To this day, there are coastlands, or faraway places, that have yet to hear the gospel.”

Landon encourages Chilean believers to learn “they can be a part of taking the gospel to the stretches that are further away from them to these people who have yet to hear, who need to know the saving message of the gospel of Jesus Christ.”