From wobbly to worthwhile: Finishing your estate plan

As we wrap up the year and our “Time To Hit Update” series, we have walked through the “why”, the biblical foundation, and the practical steps of integrating your faith into your final giving strategy. If you have ever felt like estate planning is a confusing maze of legal jargon and emotional decisions, you are not alone.

Recently, our basement toilet started wobbling. Two plumbers came out, spent four hours shimming and resetting it. Ten days later, it leaked again. Round two involved re-leveling the floor and another reset. Still no luck. Finally, the master plumber showed up. After more hours of head-scratching and troubleshooting, he discovered the real issue: the toilet was an odd size. To fix it, the pipe underneath had to be custom-trimmed to fit. It was a mess. But when that toilet finally sat flush and stopped leaking, the relief was real.

Estate planning feels a lot like that. You start the process, and it seems simple. Then you hit a snag. Then another. Then you wonder if it’s worth it. But when the final document is signed, notarized, and filed, you’ll feel it, that deep breath of peace. Relief. Not just because it is done, but because it is done right.

But don’t stop at relief. Let the process stir up gratitude. As you list your assets, assign beneficiaries, and plan distributions, pause. Reflect. You’re not just filling out forms; you are taking inventory of God’s provision. Every account, every property, every policy is a reminder: He has been faithful.

So, as we enter this time of Thanksgiving, be thankful. Not just for what you have, but for the opportunity to use it for His glory. Be thoughtful. About the legacy you’re leaving, not just financially but spiritually. What story will your estate plan tell your children about your faith?

Finishing your estate plan isn’t just about securing finances. It is an act of worship and declaration that your treasure is in heaven, and your earthly resources are tools for eternal work. And one day, when you attend that final Thanksgiving in the sky, your family won’t just be relieved, they’ll be grateful. Grateful that you thought ahead and grateful that you pointed them toward Christ.

So do not leave the most important plumbing in your financial house wobbly and leaking. Get your master plan in place. The relief is worth the effort. Finish the job.

Contact the Missouri Baptist Foundation for guidance: (573) 761-0717 or info@mbfn.org.