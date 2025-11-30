Art, music, open mics lead to spiritual growth in Spain: Week of Prayer

The Marreros knew Henar’s suffering would be a measure of her faith. With time, it became clear. Though Henar was crushed by her circumstances, she clung to her faith in Christ.

Just a year earlier, Henar’s husband had been instrumental in helping Hannah, a musician and singer, start a ministry hosting open mic nights at a local gathering spot. The monthly events offered a place for people to perform, connect, and explore life’s big questions, like what it means to be human.

After Henar’s husband left, Hannah wasn’t sure this ministry would continue. When the business owner encouraged them to keep coming, Hannah approached Henar about emceeing.

“It was so hard for her to do the first one, but it ended up being probably one of our most

hilarious and fun and Spirit-filled evenings,” Hannah said. “She has a big heart for helping people express themselves and use their giftings to tell a message.”

Using their giftings to call people to Christ — and helping others do the same — is at the core of the Marreros’ work as church planters.

“We are being creative in a way that elevates the gospel and tells the grand narrative of creation, fall, redemption, restoration,” Hannah said, “using art to pull on some heartstrings and then letting the Holy Spirit do the rest.”

They recalled how Emilio’s art resonated deeply with Henar when she first encountered the gospel. A graphic designer and artist, his vibrant posters pair provocative images with words that strike at the heart of the culture, urging people to wake up and consider their eternity.

QR codes on the posters link to a website where people can join an online Bible study, like the one where the Marreros first connected with Henar. Three years ago, one of their online communities led to a church plant, which has more than doubled in size.

After nearly a decade of life and ministry in the Basque region of Spain, the Marreros expressed excitement to see their work now flourishing within the context of the local church. They have no plans for slowing down.

Whether by creating art or making music, the Marreros look forward to reaching people for Christ, discipling local believers, and empowering the local church to “keep going, further, and further out.”

Pray

• Will you pray for more Spanish ministry partners, like Henar, to expand the reach of the gospel?

• Ask God to grant more creativity and open doors for Emilio and Hannah.

• Praise God for the new church that now meets in Spain and ask that God would use them powerfully for His sake.

