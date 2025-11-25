First Baptist, Willard, awarded grants, enabling revamp for ministry growth

WILLARD – First Baptist Church, Willard, received grants recently, enabling them to make improvements connected with their local church initiative, called “Project 2025.”

The church received a $2,000 grant from the William E. Eslick Fund, administered through the Community Foundation of the Ozarks. The Eslick Fund offers periodic project funding to a Southern Baptist Church in Greene County, Mo. The next funding opens in 2027.

The church also got a $1,500 grant through Cardinals Care for a new playground. The total cost for the playground was $75,000.

“I’m fairly new at the church,” Pastor Mark Milioni told The Pathway. “We recognized some things that needed improvements. Projects can unify a church. It’s been fun and great.”

Milioni is also president of Mission University, formerly known as Baptist Bible College in Springfield, which focuses on training pastors and missionaries. It was through his work at the college he learned about using grants.

The two grants the church received helped them finish phase I of Project 2025—namely, the construction of a modern, commercial grade playground on the church’s property. This replaces a 40-year-old playground that was deteriorating. The grants provided mulch and fencing, as well.

The playground is now open, and it has been a great ministry tool for children and families from both the church and the community. It’s more visible from three streets and easier for the church to supervise.

Phase 2 of Project 2025 aims to renovate the exterior of the church building. The $50,000 needed for this phase has been raised.

“The purpose of Project 2025 is to better help us reach our community,” Pastor’s Wife Barbara Milioni said. Pastor Mark, along with the church board, “decided the building needs to be a place where people want to be,” she added.

Phase 3 of Project 2025 involves updating the audio-visual setup at the church, and the congregation has already funded half of the $75,000 budget for this phase of the initiative.

“This is the first time the church has capitalized on the Eslick grant,” Barbara said. “Some churches are reluctant to seek grants. We’re just grateful for those who are able to put money into the Foundation to fund the grants.”

Previously, the church got a $10,000 grant from the Oldham Little Church Foundation, which helps smaller congregations complete projects. Willard FBC used their grant to upgrade the kitchen.

“Our desire is in the next five years to redo our auditorium,” she said.

Pastor Mark said, “The church has done a great job in the past. We’re just updating things. The exterior gives a more modern look. It doesn’t change who we are though.”

Project 2025 is a way to make the facilities appealing to people and is due, in part, to growth the church is experiencing. Since the Milionis’ arrival in 2023, attendance has grown from 120 to around 200.

“About half of them are new believers, not just transfers from other churches,” Barbara said.

Mark added, “The church is excited about this. Our opportunity to reach out has been really nice.”