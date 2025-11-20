Termite discovery at Salisbury church leads to generosity, hope

SALISBURY – What began as a devastating discovery of termites for Pleasant Woods Baptist Church here, turned into a blessing far beyond what the congregation could imagine.

The church had been growing steadily, especially through their Wednesday children and youth ministries, and Pastor James Rawlings said that with some renovations to their existing building, they hope to reach even more in their community for Christ.

“We’ve seen God do some wonderful growth, as far as adding to the kingdom,” Rawlings said, “as far as salvation, then baptism, and then deep spiritual growth.”

A year ago, they began planning to add on to their fellowship hall but soon noticed buckling walls and cracks by the doors. When leaders examined the walls between the fellowship hall and the 80-year-old sanctuary, it wasn’t a pretty sight.

“We got looking into the walls, and the walls were eaten up with termites,” Rawlings said. “You could put your finger through the studs.”

That termite damage led to foundation and other issues, resulting in a repair cost that went far beyond what the church had been planning, he said.

“Well, we need a new sanctuary, then,” Rawlings said. “So, we shifted our focus.”

It didn’t need to be elaborate or fancy, but the church did need somewhere to meet. They unanimously voted to tear down the sanctuary and came up with an economical plan that gave them worship space and more square footage to devote to their growing ministries. However, funds were a “major concern.”

Rawlings said the church had some funds set aside, but it was far short of what they needed. Crossroads Baptist Association stepped up with $25,000 on top of what the church had committed. Then, the congregation hosted a fish fry and live auction in June; the $250 they invested into the event netted $35,000 for their building fund.

And that wasn’t all. Contractors from within the community that go to another church – or who don’t go to church at all – have offered their labor and discounts on material. Baptist Builders, Campers on Mission and others have stepped up to keep the project moving forward, and Rawlings said he hopes they can finalize the blueprints and tear down the termite-damaged building in the coming weeks.

“We have been blown away by seeing the impact God has had in the lives of those coming together,” Rawlings said. “He has brought others into the fold through this project as we’ve had people come to faith in Christ, be baptized, and join the church! To God be the glory! Great things He has done, is doing, and is going to do!”