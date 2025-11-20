Missouri youth leader charged with abuse of youth group member

EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. (BP) – A Missouri church youth leader has been arrested on sexual abuse related charges.

Donald Aaron Axtell, 37, was arrested Nov. 13 on charges of second-degree statutory rape, possession of child pornography and furnishing pornographic materials to a minor.

Axtell was identified by local news media as the associate youth pastor at Excelsior Springs Baptist Church. A statement from the church said he was a volunteer.

According to media reports, the victim went to police earlier this month alleging more than two years of abuse by Axtell. She reported explicit text messages and multiple sexual encounters, including on church property, beginning in 2023 when she was 15.

“The alleged offense not only constitutes a serious violation of the law, but a grievous betrayal of trust placed with an associate youth pastor to shepherd our community’s children,” said Clay County Prosecutor Zach Thompson in a news release.

Axtell initially denied the accusations, but then admitted to having a sexual relationship with the girl, local media reported.

The church released a statement on its website saying Axtell has been removed from all church-related duties and has “no church-approved access to minors or to our facilities.”

“Our first concern is for the safety, well-being, and privacy of the victim in this case and for anyone else who may have been affected. We are heartbroken for her and her family,” the statement says in part.

“We unequivocally condemn abuse in any form. Any report of misconduct involving a minor is taken with the utmost seriousness. The Church is committed to safety and security and has rigorous polices in place to screen, train and supervise all staff and volunteers who work with children and students. To ensure our commitment to safety, the Church will be engaging outside experts to review these existing polices and strengthening them if necessary.”

The statement says the church is fully participating with law enforcement and urges anyone with more information to report it to police. It also provides a contact for those in need of “spiritual or emotional support.”

“As a church, we believe that God calls us to protect the vulnerable, to tell the truth, and to pursue justice,” the statement says. “In this difficult moment, we are praying for the victim and her family, for our students and their families, and for wisdom and courage for everyone involved in responding to this situation.”

Axtell is being held in the Clay County Jail on $100,000 bond.