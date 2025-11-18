Spurgeon College announces ‘Advance’ program to equip high school students

By Jonathan Lumley/MBTS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (MBTS) — Spurgeon College is excited to announce Advance, a dual enrollment and dual credit program that gives high school students the opportunity to take college courses through Spurgeon College—on campus, online, or even at their high school.

“Receiving college credit in high school has perhaps never been easier,” said President Jason Allen. “Why wait until graduating high school when you can take dual credit courses and strategically accelerate your education? Advance provides quality college courses at an affordable price. I look forward to seeing how this new program is used by God to further equip the next generation.”

What Is Advance?

The goal of Advance is to effectively, efficiently, and affordably provide college courses for high school students who want to prepare for college.

Dual credit courses allow qualified high school students to receive both high school and college-level credit during their regular high school classes. These courses allow students to get a head start on college while still in their high school setting.

Dual enrollment courses allow qualified high school students to enroll in Spurgeon College classes either on the Spurgeon College campus or online. These courses provide a context for students to experience classes led by college faculty before graduating high school.

Through Advance, high school students can gain access to college-level instruction while learning in a distinctly Christian environment. Students enrolled in this program will be able to use resources available to Spurgeon College, including its library and databases.

A wide variety of courses are offered, including, but not limited to, Bible, theology, history, English, leadership, and philosophy. Each class is designed to challenge students academically while helping them grow spiritually.

How Much Does Advance Cost?

Tuition is $350 for a 3-hour dual credit course. All students registered in a dual enrollment course automatically receive a scholarship, making tuition $250 for both on-campus and online courses.

Advance also offers scholarships beyond the program. High school students who complete nine credit hours through Advance and continue to study full-time at Spurgeon College upon graduating high school qualify for the Spurgeon College Advantage Scholarship. This scholarship awards $1,000 toward tuition in the first year of full-time enrollment at Spurgeon College.

The Practical Benefits of Advance

Stating the relevance of Advance for students as they prepare for the Kingdom, Spurgeon College Dean Sam Bierig said, “We are about preparing souls to bring the Scriptures and the gospel as heralds to a lost and dying world. Therefore, nothing could be more for the Kingdom than ‘Advance.’”

He went on to say, “We are preparing young souls for whatever and wherever God leads them next, that they would be equipped more effectively through Spurgeon College Advance.”

Bierig explained that, while many colleges available to Christian students today are not directly focused on helping them grow in their walk with Christ as they pursue a vocation, Spurgeon College considers faith to be a central part of a Christian’s approach to both academic and vocational pursuits.

Speaking about her experience taking Advance courses at Spurgeon College, Hannah Tillman stated that taking classes through Advance helped her get adjusted to the high standards and time commitment of being a college student.

Ezra DeRouchie, another student taking classes through Advance, also acknowledged the benefit of getting accustomed to the rigors of a college education before attending college. He said, “I was able to learn from small mistakes in a lower-stakes environment, which is especially valuable as I consider becoming a full-time college student.”

DeRouchie also stated that through Advance classes he discovered study habits and techniques that he was not expecting to gain.

Through Advance, Spurgeon College continues its mission to equip the next generation of Christian leaders to think biblically, work diligently, and live faithfully for the Kingdom. By engaging in the classroom with world-class faculty and a biblically grounded curriculum, participants earn college credit while developing the spiritual habits and intellectual foundations needed for a lifetime of faithful service.

To learn more about Advance or to enroll in classes, click here.