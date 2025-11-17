Sikeston’s Miner Baptist Church lifts high the cross of Jesus

SIKESTON – Miner Baptist Church here is lifting high the cross of Jesus. To be exact, they have constructed a 120-foot-high cross on their property, visible from Interstate Highway 55, in hopes that more people would be drawn to Christ.

The cross has been the “talk of the region,” Pastor Steve Francis of Miner Baptist Church told The Pathway. Already, he added, this memorial to Christ’s death has made a difference on people’s lives.

“One lady came off the interstate,” Francis said. “She was dealing with a lot of issues. She saw the cross and came in and talked to one of our counselors and left a different person.”

On Sept. 25, the cross was erected by the Rozier Construction Company from Greenwood, Miss., which has erected several similar crosses across the country. Hundreds of people from the church and the community attended the event.

Before the crane lifted the cross on the 60-by-60-foot concrete base, members signed the metal base with their names and Scripture verses. The base of the cross sits nine feet in the ground in rebar, and the base pipe stands 30 feet above the ground

“When the foundation was set, I put an old Bible with my name in the foundation, and the contractor presented a Bible he signed and put it in the foundation,” Francis said. “So, the cross stands on the Word of God. It’s a neat symbolism.”

The raising of the cross was an emotional moment.

“It signified Jesus rising from the dead,” Francis said. “It was very moving. There were tears and applause, hands in the air, and shouting for joy.”

At press time, the concrete, landscaping, and lighting of the cross were still being finished. Francis said a dedication service will be held when all the work is complete. As grateful as he is for the presence of the cross, he added, the praise goes elsewhere. “This isn’t about Miner Baptist Church or Pastor Steve, but about Jesus.”

During the past year, Miner Baptist Church has added 125 people to their weekly attendance, which has topped 400.

“God is doing a great work with our church,” Francis said. “I’m overwhelmed that He is choosing to use us for such a time as this. We’re looking for people that need hope and lifting up Jesus to the community for forgiveness and repentance and peace.”