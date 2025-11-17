Day of Prayer for International Missions scheduled for Nov. 30–Dec. 7

JEFFERSON CITY – Is your church ready for The Lottie Moon Christmas Offering? You can go to https://mowmu.org/lottie/ to order your materials to promote this offering, which empowers our international missionaries to share the gospel and make disciples around the world. The national goal is 210 million dollars.

Together, Southern Baptists give generously to provide essential resources for our missionaries to have cultural access, safety and security, medical care, ministry tools, and more. Last year the generous giving of Southern Baptist churches resulted in 3,577 missionaries to be on the field, over 1.6 million gospel conversations, 144,969 professions of faith, and 2,409 churches planted.

The Week of Prayer for International Mission is Nov. 30–Dec. 7, 2025. This is a week you and your church can focus on praying for our international missionaries and this offering.