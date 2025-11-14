Whitten encourages leaders to follow Jesus amid struggles, failure

BRANSON – Ken Whitten closed out the 2025 Missouri Baptist annual meeting here with a reminder of the Apostle Peter’s struggles in ministry, and how Jesus can overcome their own struggles.

Whitten serves as national director of pastoral leadership at the North American Mission Board (NAMB). Prior to his ministry with NAMB, he served 33 years as senior pastor of Idlewild Baptist Church in Lutz, Fla., as well as many other denominational roles.

Whitten used Luke 22:31-34 as his text, recounting Jesus’s prediction that Peter would soon deny Him.

“I think you and I would have liked Simon Peter,” he said. “Peter spoke more than the other disciple in the Bible. He was big, he was rugged, he was boisterous, he was impetuous. He was impulsive, he was the life of the party. Whatever he did, he did in a big way. He was wrong in a louder way than any other disciple. And when he didn’t know what to say, he said something anyway. Twice he jumped down from a boat to go to Jesus—one time in the water, one time he was on top of the water. Peter’s one of those guys who reminds me of me sometimes.”

Whitten said that like modern Christians, Jesus used Peter despite his flaws, both for Peter’s good and His own glory. God uses interruptions, times of pressure and pride to get people’s attention, build faith and fulfil His promises. This, he said, is illustrated in John 21 when Jesus repeatedly tells Peter to “feed My sheep.”

“Peter knew the worst about Peter, and so did Jesus,” he said.

Peter thought he was rightly loving Jesus and fulfilling His commandments, but Jesus was calling him to do and be better, finally not asking Peter if he loves Jesus, but if he even follows him.

“Peter thought he loved Jesus more than anybody on the face of this earth, but Jesus needed obedience. He said, ‘Peter, I need a shepherd’ that knows what it’s like to be hurt and broken.’ That was the day that Peter saw Jesus in His grace and saw His in Him mercy.”

Whitten’s sermon can be viewed at mobaptist.org/annual-meeting/videos.