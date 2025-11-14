Missouri Baptist Apologetics Network’s Vaughan serves as resource on Mormons

SPRINGFIELD – John Vaughan lives in south Springfield near the site where Missouri’s third Mormon temple is under construction. He’s a great resource on the beliefs and practices of Latter-Day Saints (LDS) and wants to share that information with Missouri Baptists. As the newest member of the Missouri Baptist Apologetics Network, Vaughan has hundreds of files of information he can share with churches as they confront the counterfeit-Christian beliefs of the LDS Church.

First, he says, “They do not like to be referred to as ‘Mormons’ or ‘Latter Day Saints,’ preferring people say, ‘Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.’” But he adds, “I am not going to call them by their full name because it is blasphemous. I am not going to glorify their different ‘Jesus’ or their branding as ‘latter-day saints.’”

Vaughan says the LDS religion preaches a false gospel, and its various levels of beliefs and understandings of heaven and the afterlife are not biblically sound.

He said the new Mormon temple in south Springfield will occupy a place of prominence in the city. Vaughan said Utah-based real estate developers are rumored to be planning for new homes to be built around the temple site. Many are expected to be purchased by LDS members.

Missouri is an important geographical location in the LDS world, says Vaughan, because of their belief that after Jesus’ return to Jerusalem he will come to Independence as the site of New Jerusalem. They also believe the garden of Eden Is located just north of Kansas City.

Springfield residents need to be aware of a blitz of LDS missionaries and new Mormon neighbors coming and sharing a false gospel message, he says. The opening of the temple and free tours being offered will be a public relations bonanza for the church. Vaughan is concerned that many will be caught unaware by LDS beliefs.

He said Mormons have a different God, a different Jesus, a different heaven and hell, a different Bible (plus other sources), and a different salvation. He added, “Eternity is too long to be wrong.”

The basis of Mormon doctrine is derived from four books the LDS accepts as scripture: The Book of Mormon, Doctrine and Covenants, The Pearl of Great Price, and the King James Version of the Bible as updated by the LDS. In addition, the LDS president may pronounce new revelations that add to the LDS canon.

Polygamy (the belief that men may marry multiple wives) was outlawed by the U.S. government and thus prevented Utah from attaining statehood. So, the LDS abolished official belief in polygamy in 1890. Vaughan said early LDS Presidents Joseph Smith and Brigham Young, combined, had more than 90 wives, some as young as age 14. Others were already married to other men.

Another LDS belief that changed was the requirement that Blacks could not be part of the temple ordinances and could not be ordained into the temple priesthood. That is, until the late 1970s when the civil rights movement began to put cultural pressure on the church to conform.

These and many other inconsistencies lead researchers such as Vaughan to speak out and share the difference between the LDS religion and orthodox Christianity, as well as other core biblical and cultural issues.

Vaughan welcomes pastors to give him an opportunity to speak on these issues. He may be reached via email or phone through his webpage at mobaptist.org/apologetics.