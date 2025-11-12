Why we gather

Each year, our affiliated Missouri Baptist Convention (MBC) churches gather for an annual meeting, and this year we had well over 1,700 registered messengers and guests! It literally takes hundreds of hours of preparation, costs thousands of dollars, and for many, it requires hours of driving to attend and participate. Once we all arrive, we spend countless hours in a room listening to reports, conducting business, raising ballots, listening to preaching, and enjoying worship. For the past two years, I’ve had an “inside” view of what it takes to make our annual meeting a success, and I can assure you it’s no small task!

So why do we do it? Why spend so much time, effort, and resources to gather every year? Well, thank you for asking!

We gather to conduct business. This might be the most obvious reason! Our annual meeting is … well, it’s a meeting – a time for all affiliated MBC churches to conduct business.

Just as a local church is governed by its membership, the convention is ultimately governed by its messengers, who are sent to conduct business on behalf of their local churches. The convention doesn’t tell affiliated churches what to do – the affiliated churches instruct the convention what to do! It’s important to always get this correct. Churches don’t exist to serve the convention – the convention exists to serve the churches. So, although the business portion might not seem all that exciting, it’s a critical part of our Baptist polity and heritage.

We gather to fellowship. One of the greatest blessings of the annual meeting is seeing friends from across the state – those we might not interact with on a regular basis. I always enjoy hearing updates on family, ministry, and how the Lord is moving. It also provides an opportunity to share burdens and struggles with those who can relate. For future meetings, let me encourage you to be intentional with your time of fellowship. Schedule visits with friends. Go out to eat, have coffee, and relax with those who know both the joy and burden of ministry. Through meaningful interactions and dialogue, be reminded that you’re not alone.

We gather to be encouraged. Every annual meeting is a tangible reminder of why we cooperate. As we worship, we’re encouraged that those in the room represent churches of all shapes and sizes, voluntarily cooperating to accomplish more together than we ever could alone. As reports are made, we’re encouraged and reminded that local churches provide foundational support through the Cooperative Program. As ballots are raised, we’re encouraged that every voice matters and makes a difference. As sermons are preached, we’re encouraged that God still uses His Word to save the lost and transform the saved.

There are certainly additional reasons for us to gather, but these three remain high on my list – conducting business, enjoying fellowship, and being encouraged. I’m genuinely excited about what the Lord is doing in Missouri, and I thoroughly enjoyed our time together in Branson.

Thank you, Missouri Baptists, for serving so faithfully, going so missionally, praying so fervently, and giving so generously.