Family project becomes opportunity for discipleship, missions impact

NORBORNE – One Missouri Baptist family recently combined a family fundraising project with local evangelism, all for the sake of building up the church in Nicaragua and helping to make disciples there.

Zachary Hawkins, pastor of Union Baptist Church in Norborne, Mo, raised money for a mission project with his son, Zyler (9), and wife, Lila, at JC Penney Days in Hamilton, Mo.

“JC Penney Days is an opportunity for vendors, artists and craftsmen to set up booths,” Hawkins said. “We wanted to use it as an opportunity to evangelize and to raise money for our mission work in Nicaragua.”

According to Hawkins, the family sold small crosses for one dollar. “We sold the crosses to remind people of God’s love,” he said. “And to provide funds for the building needs of a church in a small town on the outskirts of Managua (in Nicaragua). My wife is from this town, and my in-laws are church members.”

“The American dollar goes a lot further in Nicaragua,” Hawkins explained. “We were able to raise enough to improve the flooring and the roof. By providing these building funds for the church, they can do more ministry with their church funds.”

Hawkins outlined some of the typical ministry items of the church. “They feed many people and provide gifts for the children, like shoes. They help many people in need. When we find items on sale here, we buy them and fill a suitcase.”

“I was so amazed at the growth that I saw in my son,” Hawkins added, speaking about their JC Penney Days family project. “He started out a little shy, but before long, he was sharing the crosses as a reminder of what Jesus did for us and as a reminder of the love God has for us.”

“The more people he shared with,” Hawkins said, “the more other Christians would share with others around them. It was so encouraging when they were asking their friends to come to our table. It was a real bonding time for Christians as well as a witness to unbelievers.”

“My son is motivated and driven,” Hawkins said. “God has blessed him with gifts, and I loved having this opportunity for him to see us evangelize as a family. I want to train him that we are not ashamed of the gospel, and we need to share with others.”

Hawkins prays that other churches will see that these community events are opportunities to evangelize. “I know that this will be a memory my family will treasure,” he said.