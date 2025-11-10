ERLC announces ‘Across State Lines’ pro-life initiative

NASHVILLE (BP) – The Ethics & Religious Liberty Commission (ERLC) has launched a new pro-life emphasis of the Psalm 139 Project called “Across State Lines,” which focuses on providing ultrasound equipment and subsequent training to pregnancy resource centers in states where abortion is readily available.

The emphasis works in tandem with the ERLC’s pro-life initiative, the Psalm 139 Project, which funds these ultrasound placements and the necessary training. Psalm 139 does not receive Cooperative Program dollars and is instead 100 percent funded by generous donations for the sole purpose of ultrasound placements.

Across State Lines will focus on placing ultrasound machines in states where abortion is legal, often partnering with Baptist state conventions to make the placements.

“Some of the most rewarding and moving work we are privileged to do at the ERLC is to partner with individuals, churches, state conventions and other SBC entities to place life-saving ultrasound machines in pregnancy centers through the Psalm 139 Project,” said Gary Hollingsworth, ERLC interim president.

“Southern Baptists stand firmly on the truth that God has created all people, from the moment of conception, in His image and endowed them with the right to life. Ultrasound technology is key because it allows vulnerable mothers to see this truth as they peek through a window into their womb – an experience that often leads them to choose life for their preborn children.

“We are humbled to place an emphasis on getting this technology in as many centers as we can in states where abortion is legal and easily accessible. The ERLC wants to come alongside the everyday heroes who serve in these centers by equipping them to do the invaluable and spiritually demanding ministry to which God has called them.”

Several Across State Lines placements have already occurred.

The Baptist General Convention of Texas partnered with the Psalm 139 Project to place an ultrasound machine in New Mexico in 2024.

Earlier this year, Alabama Baptists partnered with Alaska Baptists and the Psalm 139 Project to place an ultrasound machine in Anchorage.

On Nov. 18, there will be an ultrasound machine dedication in Williston, Vt., in partnership with the Psalm 139 Project and state conventions in New England, Alabama and Tennessee as well as Send Relief.

This new emphasis comes at a time when the abortion landscape has radically changed across the country.

More than three years after the historic overturning of the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision, which returned abortion legislation to the states, states have become battlegrounds for the issue.

Pro-life states have created laws restricting or even banning abortion, while pro-choice states remain firm in allowing abortion with little to no limitations. This has created a phenomenon often called “abortion tourism,” in which women will travel across state lines to receive an abortion in a state where the procedure is legal.

Some government officials said women are welcome to visit their state to have an abortion, and the ERLC has fought against taxpayer dollars going toward funding such “abortion tourism.”

In a time where states are deeply divided on the issue, the hope for Across States Lines is that it will make a positive impact on abortion-minded states.

Rachel Wiles, director of the ERLC’s Psalm 139 Project, spoke to the cooperative work that makes both the Psalm 139 Project and the new Across State Lines emphasis possible.

“This initiative is a beautiful way for Southern Baptists to cooperate together in serving vulnerable women across the country who often find themselves traveling across state lines to receive an abortion,” Wiles said.

“Southern Baptists are strongly pro-life and are missional people – whether ministering to others across an ocean or across the street. In the same way, we are asking those who live in more conservative states with pro-life laws to consider reaching across state lines with a missional mindset, ultimately saving preborn lives and supporting mothers who face unplanned pregnancies. We see this as a prime opportunity to help strengthen pro-life work in these areas and to ultimately reach families with the hope of the Gospel.”

Hollingsworth said this cooperation perfectly illustrates what it means to be Southern Baptist.

“Baptists are historically known for our cooperation,” he said. “There is no better reason to come together than saving preborn lives, supporting vulnerable mothers and fathers, and bringing the hope of the gospel to families and communities. We pray the Lord blesses this initiative by stirring the hearts of his people to partner together generously and relentlessly for life across state lines.”

More information about Across State Lines can be found here.