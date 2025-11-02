Nov. 2 Day of Prayer for Persecuted Church uplifts endangered Christians globally

RICHMOND, Va. (BP) – Southern Baptists have joined the global community, Nov. 2, in uplifting the estimated 380 million Christians who endure danger because of their faith.

Recognized globally as the International Day of Prayer for the Persecuted Church, the Day of Prayer for the Persecuted Church on the Southern Baptist Convention calendar aligns Southern Baptists in a worldwide prayer call on behalf of Christians who suffer evils including criminalization of worship and evangelism, as well as unjust imprisonment, torture and mass murders.

International Mission Board (IMB) President Paul Chitwood encouraged prayer as he commended the scores of Christians who stand firm to serve the risen Savior amid persecution.

“What a reward it will be to us all when, one day, we are gathered with these faithful souls as part of ‘a great multitude that no one could number, from every nation, from all tribes and peoples and languages, standing before the throne and before the Lamb,’” Chitwood said, referencing Revelation 7:9. “Will you pause, even now, and join me in praying for our Christian brothers and sisters around the world who lead the way in modeling a real and lasting faith in God? We know each of these precious believers is near to our Lord’s heart, as He showed us so plainly in His sermon in Matthew 5:8-10.”

Nearly 4,500 Christians were murdered for their faith in the 12 months including and preceding January 2025, Open Doors said in its 2025 World Watch List, the great majority of them in Nigeria. Nearly 7,700 churches and Christian properties were attacked and more than 4,700 Christians were imprisoned during the study period.

IMB provides free downloadable resources for the day at imb.org, including a prayer guide, a bulletin insert and social media graphics.

Gary Hollingsworth, interim president of the Southern Baptist Ethics & Religious Liberty Commission (ERLC), encouraged prayer and a recommitment to advocating for those persecuted because of their faith.

“Across the globe, millions of Christians face imprisonment, violence, and even death simply for professing faith in Christ. In places like Nigeria, believers endure brutal attacks from extremist groups, the destruction of churches, and the loss of loved ones. Yet, even in the face of such suffering, their faith remains steadfast,” Hollingsworth said. “As Southern Baptists, we cannot look away.

“The ERLC urges every church, every family and every believer to intercede for the persecuted. Pray for their protection, for justice, and for the Gospel to shine brightly in the darkest places.”

Numerous advocacy groups participate in the day and offer resources to engage Christians in prayer.

Among such groups is Voice of the Martyrs, dramatizing the plight of persecuted Christians in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) in the short video, “Daniel and Aline: Democratic Republic of the Congo.” The video is downloadable here with other free VOM resources including a prayer guide, sermon notes, a conversation guide for discussing persecution, and other helps.

Todd Nettleton, VOM’s vice president of message, said prayer is the first thing persecuted believers request when he encounters them in ministry.

“The International Day of Prayer for Persecuted Christians is one way that we can answer their request,” Nettleton said. “Scripture instructs us to ‘remember those who are suffering for Christ’ (Hebrews 13:3). I hope every single church will honor and pray for persecuted Christians on November 2 or at some point during the month of November.”

VOM will host a special 24 Hours of Prayer event across social media platforms Nov. 2, sharing new prayer requests from persecuted Christians each hour to unite believers worldwide in prayer.

Religious freedom advocate Global Christian Relief (GCR) also recognizes the day with a prayer guide and other resources downloadable here.

GCR CEO Brian Orme commended persecuted Christians as he issued a call to prayer.

“I have visited with so many families who are suffering because of their faith,” Orme said. “Yet despite their harsh living conditions, most of them are filled with gratitude and joy. American Christians could emulate their endurance, their gratitude and their bold, desperate prayers.”

Prayer is not optional nor an afterthought, Orme said, “but should be one of the first things we do in any circumstance.”

In addition to Nigeria and the DRC, among countries where it is most difficult for Christians to practice their faith, according to advocacy groups, are North Korea, Somalia, Yemen, Libya, Sudan, Eritrea, Pakistan, Iran, Afghanistan, India, Saudi Arabia, Myanmar, Mali and China.