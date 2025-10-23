Missouri Baptist Foundation introduces investment, ministry support tools

JEFFERSON CITY – The Missouri Baptist Foundation (MBF) has announced the launch of several new financial programs designed to meet the growing needs of Missouri Baptist churches, ministries and individual investors.

These new tools include Enhanced Cash and Term Investments, which invest in a new Church Loan Program, and Capital Stewardship Campaigns, each developed to strengthen churches and expand Gospel impact across the state.

“These are resources faithful Missouri Baptist churches and members have been asking for,” said Dr. Neil Franks, President and CEO of MBF. “We are excited to offer even more solutions that not only provide enhanced financial returns but also directly support ministry growth and Kingdom work.”

Enhanced Cash, Term Investments**

MBF’s new enhanced investment options allow individuals and ministries to earn competitive returns while supporting church growth. Funds invested through the Enhanced Cash and Enhanced Term Investment programs are used to provide carefully underwritten loans to Missouri Baptist churches for building, renovation, and expansion projects, which may have a potentially enhanced impact, return, and risk, as these investments are not insured by any government entity. The Enhanced Investment rates for October 2025 are as high as 4.50% (1-year term).

Church Loan Program

MBF’s new Church Loan Program provides mission-minded financing for qualified Missouri Baptist churches and ministries. Loan types include new construction, renovations and remodels, land purchases, mortgage refinancing, and short-term borrowing needs. With competitive rates, no prepayment penalties, and amortization up to 25 years, MBF’s loan program is designed to help churches move forward with confidence and clarity. Financing Today’s Ministry. Fueling Tomorrow’s Mission.

Capital Stewardship Campaigns

To complement borrowing, MBF now offers Capital Stewardship Campaigns through a network of pastor consultants, which provide a spiritually motivated, pastor-led initiative that guides churches through a three-month journey of prayer, vision casting, and generous giving.

Campaigns typically span three years of giving and are designed to unify congregations and reduce long-term debt. From seed to sanctuary, your investment makes it possible.

For more information or to apply, please visit https://mbfn.org or contact our exceptional Client Services team at (573) 761-0717 or info@mbfn.org.

About the MBF

Since 1946, the Missouri Baptist Foundation has provided biblically grounded financial solutions that enable churches, ministries, and individuals to steward resources for Kingdom impact, Advancing the Gospel, Today, Tomorrow, and Ten-Thousand Tomorrows.

**This is not an offer to sell or solicit securities. This offering is made solely by our Offering Circular. All rates presented as annual percentage rate (APR) and subject to change.