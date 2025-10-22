MBC Credentials Committee Task Force releases report on office of pastor

BRANSON, Mo. – A task force of Missouri Baptist Convention’s (MBC) Credentials Committee has released a written report on the “office of the pastor, specifically as it relates to a woman’s role in ministry.” The report was released ahead of the MBC annual meeting in Branson, Oct. 27-28, where the task force will present their findings to messengers. Watch the video below, featuring MBC president Wesley Vance and task force chairman Brian Jump, to learn more. Then follow the link at the bottom of the page to read the task force’s written report.