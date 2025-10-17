USCIRF condemns Chinese religious persecution as jailed pastor’s U.S. family urges prayer

WASHINGTON (BP) — Chinese Pastor Ezra Jin Mingri, among 22 pastors jailed this week in China on erroneous charges, lived in the U.S. with his wife Chunli Liu and their children before returning to China in 2007 to plant Zion Church.

His wife, who has remained in the U.S. to raise their children, U.S. citizens, is appealing for prayer as the U.S. advocates for her husband’s release.

The U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) noted Chunli’s comments Oct. 16 among testimony of the Chinese Community Party’s (CCP) religious persecution, including transnational aggressions, during the virtual hearing it hosted on the atrocities.

USCIRF Chair Vicky Hartzler, joined by USCIRF Vice Chair Asif Mahmood, is among those condemning the persecution of Jin and others.

“I condemn these arrests and I call for the release of Ezra Jin and of all those who have been detained by the CCP for exercising their right to practice their faith,” Hartzler said in opening the hearing. “China’s treatment of religious groups blatantly contradicts international human rights standards.

“No government has the right to dictate the beliefs of its citizens. No government has the right to choose which religious leaders are legitimate,” Hartzler said. “No government has the right… to impose its political interest onto its citizens’ conscience and its citizens’ faith. And no government has the right to imprison religious leaders for leading their religious communities.”