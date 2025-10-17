Retired but not finished: How one man’s online ministry is reaching Japan

by Steve Hamilton and Gayle Lewis

Sota spent his career in information technology, but retiring from secular work didn’t mean stepping away from serving the Lord. A Japanese man living in the United States, Sota asked a simple-but-powerful question: “Is there anything more I can do than pray?” God answered with an unexpected invitation — an opportunity to serve as a digital engagement (DE) responder for a city in Japan.

Though thousands of miles from his homeland, Sota felt a deep burden for his people. “Being Japanese myself, I hurt for the Japanese,” he said. “Many are so close to the gospel, and I’m burdened for them.” That burden led him to say “yes” to the call.

Digital engagement responders connect with people online who respond to gospel-centered ads. They answer questions, send resources and help seekers find local churches and missionaries. For Sota, it’s a ministry that fits his season of life. “I can choose the time I want to respond,” he said. “I’m retired, and I don’t travel much anymore. But I can still make a Kingdom impact from home.”

Peyton and Evie Garrett, DE team leaders for a city in Japan, had been praying for local responders for months. But God had other plans. Instead of raising up workers in Japan, He brought them Japanese believers living in the U.S. — first Sota, and more recently, a young wife and mother who is a new believer herself. “I’m all in,” she told the Garretts. “My people need to know the gospel.”

She’s now being trained to join in the work, and Sota is excited to share the load. He spends one-to-two hours online each morning, praying for those who respond to the ads, sending Bible resources and helping seekers take their next steps toward Christ.

“I can do this for the rest of my life,” Sota said. “I don’t know how long I have, but I hope the Lord gives me many more years.”

Sota may never fully see the fruit of his online ministry, but he trusts that God is using it. One day, he and other DE responders will see the eternal impact of their faithfulness.

Across the Asia-Pacific Rim, 15 trade languages have been identified for digital outreach. Each one needs native-speaking responders who can connect with seekers in their heart language.

Pray for Sota and the new responder. Ask the Holy Spirit to guide their conversations and give them wisdom. Pray for more Japanese believers to step into this role, so that the gospel can reach every corner of Japan.

Interested in becoming a digital responder? Contact imbdigital@imb.org to learn how you can join a local IMB team in their digital engagement efforts.

Names have been changed for security