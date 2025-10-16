Providence Baptist Church, Williamstown, dedicates new building after 2024 arson fire

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mo. – More than a year-and-a-half after its property was destroyed by an arson fire, Providence Baptist Church here held a dedication service, Sept. 20, to express gratitude for all who have helped them and to move forward in ministry.

“The dedication is to recognize all who had a part in getting us in this building by praying for us, giving toward the effort, (and) working here,” Pastor James Leezer told The Pathway. “The main push is to say thank you and pray going forward to be obedient to the Lord.”

The church had a pre-fire attendance of about 40. Now, approximately 70 attends regularly. During the interim, the church gathered for worship in the Williamstown Firehouse. They began meeting in their new worship center early this year.

Leezer requested that Missouri Baptists continue praying for the church as it begins a new phase in its life and ministry.

On Jan. 4, 2024, Providence Baptist Church’s previous building—built in 1847 was destroyed in an arson fire. The church’s parsonage, a quarter mile from the church building, was also destroyed by fire. The parsonage was unused at the time, and there were no injuries. No suspect has been found in the crime, but—as reported previously in The Pathway, Leezer has long ago forgiven the culprit.

Volunteers built a new, larger church, measuring 10,800 square feet, near the site of the former parsonage. Al Groner, director of missions from the neighboring Bethel Baptist Association, was the volunteer coordinator and contractor. MK (Michael & Keith) Phillips Construction of Lurary donated the framing for the new structure, and Kahoka Lumber provided materials.

In the new building, the church had 140 people attend a Christmas eve service in 2024, and this year has hosted a Mt. Salem/Wyaconda Southern Baptist Association hymn sing. In August, the church also hosted the annual meeting of the association in their new building. Other events are being planned for the coming months.