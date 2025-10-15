October is pastor appreciation month

Although most churches have a general appreciation for their pastor, October provides a wonderful opportunity to express gratitude in a more tangible way.

Why is this important? Well, thank you for asking! Let me provide a few foundational reasons for expressing gratitude and appreciation for your pastor.

1. Your pastor has been called by God to lead, love, and shepherd.

2. Your pastor spends hours in study and preparation to preach – for your benefit, and for your sanctification.

3. Your pastor prays for you faithfully.

4. Your pastor provides vision and clarity – encouraging and exhorting the church to fulfill its mission.

5. Your pastor sacrifices time with family to care for your soul.

6. Your pastor serves as a counselor – a source of wisdom through challenging circumstances.

7. Your pastor grieves when you grieve and celebrates when you celebrate.

8. Your pastor has very few truly “off” days.

9. Your pastor may oftentimes feel alone.

10. Your pastor serves in this capacity because he feels called by God, and because he loves you.

What are a few practical ways to express gratitude and appreciation? Well again, thank you for asking!

1. Words of affirmation – Tell your pastor how much you appreciate his ministry!

2. Cards of appreciation – A thoughtful hand-written note of thankfulness and encouragement is always meaningful.

3. Financial blessing – Most pastors are far from wealthy, so a generous financial gift can truly be a blessing for the pastor and his family.

4. Weekend retreat/getaway – I know a lot of pastors who don’t use their vacation time, so an all-expenses-paid weekend retreat for the pastor and his family might be just what he needs!

5. Baked goods and/or a home cooked meal – There’s a sweet couple near Jefferson City (I won’t name any names, Sarah and Gary) who bring me the best bread you’ve ever put in your mouth (and I think it’s calorie free??). It really is a blessing for me and my family, so I’m confident pastors would appreciate something similar.

Regardless of how you express appreciation, let me encourage you to make an extra effort to bless your pastor in October. He loves you, and he’s likely aware that you love him, but it never hurts to remind your pastor how thankful you are for his devotion to the Lord.