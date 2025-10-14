Southeastern Seminary president Danny Akin announces retirement

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (SEBTS) – Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary President Daniel L. Akin announced today (Oct. 14) he will retire from the role at the end of the 2025-2026 school year. His official retirement date is July 31, 2026.

Akin, Southeastern’s longest serving president, made the announcement in a chapel service during the SEBTS Board of Trustees annual fall visit. Reflecting on more than 21 years as president, Akin acknowledged his gratitude to the Lord and to the Southeastern family while also expressing confidence in the direction and leadership of the Southern Baptist Convention’s East Coast seminary.

In an earlier interview, Akin said, “The past two decades have truly been blessed years by our Lord for Southeastern Seminary and Judson College. For Charlotte and me these have been years of joy and thanksgiving. We have loved every minute of our time here. We have seen God grow our student body, strengthen our faculty, expand our giving base, and deepen our vision and commitment to theological fidelity and Great Commission passion.”

For Akin, this announcement comes at the right time for his family and for the seminary to which he has devoted much of his life: “Charlotte and I have prayed this matter through and talked with family and friends. We are convinced the time is right for us and the school. We are at perfect peace in our decision. The college and seminary are healthy and thriving, and I believe the best days are ahead for this Great Commission juggernaut!”

At the time of his retirement, Akin will have served Southeastern for 22 years, leading the institution to years of record enrollment and charitable giving as well as growing its reputation as the Great Commission seminary of the SBC. As president, Akin has championed Jesus’ final marching orders and helped to cement Southeastern’s Great Commission approach to theological education.

He has done so by challenging students to ask: “Not, why should I go? But why should I stay?” and by solidifying the institution’s confessional foundation around four essential statements, contending that biblical doctrine fuels missions.

For Provost Scott Pace, these core commitments and missional fervor are what define Akin’s impact on Southeastern Seminary and the SBC and are what will ensure the seminary’s bright future:

“I’m excited about the future of Southeastern because Dr. Akin’s legacy and leadership has not been built on his personality or accomplishments,” Pace said. “He has cultivated an environment based on the timeless truths of Scripture and God’s ultimate mission to make disciples of all nations. These are enduring pillars that provide a stable foundation for the future and will allow us to continue to grow as we remain faithful to God’s Word, the local church, and the Great Commission.”

For Executive Vice President Ryan Hutchinson, Akin’s legacy and impact are illustrated well by the mission statement Akin simplified a few years into his presidency: Southeastern Seminary exists to glorify the Lord Jesus Christ by equipping students to serve the church and fulfill the Great Commission.

“I am first and foremost thankful for Dr. Akin’s leadership for the clarity of vision he established,” said Hutchinson. “Early in his leadership our mission statement was simplified. This not only provided a more accessible mission statement but also provided the foundation on which the concept of a Great Commission seminary has been built. Since that time, Dr. Akin’s leadership has challenged us to stay focused on that goal and to keep growing towards its fulfillment.”

Now 75 years since its charter in 1950, Southeastern Seminary’s success is owed in part to the faithful leadership of its sixth president, Danny Akin.

“Dr. Akin’s legacy at Southeastern is one of gospel faithfulness and Great Commission passion,” said Carlos Goodrich, chairman of the board of trustees, “and he has earned his reputation as a champion for biblical exposition and expository preaching. He and his wonderful wife, Charlotte, have left an indelible mark on Southeastern and on the mission field worldwide. As we step into this season of transition, I am confident that God will raise up the right leader for the next chapter. The future is bright for Southeastern, and our mission remains as urgent as ever.”

Following his retirement, Akin will carry the title of president emeritus and will serve as Southeastern Ambassador for up to five years. In the meantime, he intends to continue serving Southeastern as senior professor of preaching and theology, teaching in a part-time capacity.

In the coming weeks, the presidential search committee will begin prayerful deliberations to identify the seminary’s seventh president. Questions or comments regarding the search process can be directed to SEBTSsearch@sebts.edu.

“My hope for the presidential search is that the Lord will direct every step with wisdom, discernment and unity,” said Goodrich. “The Trustees enter this process prayerfully and with deep trust in God’s providence, assured that the same Lord who has blessed and advanced Southeastern will continue to guide us into this new chapter. Southern Baptists can trust that he will raise up the right leader to carry forward Southeastern’s Great Commission mission.”

The presidential search committee is made up of members of the trustee board’s executive committee, including Goodrich, Andy Taylor, Tim Dale, David White, Ed Litton, Kyler Smith, Raymond Brown, Stewart Holloway, Ryan Martin, Sean Dobbins and Brett Golson.