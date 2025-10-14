Brandon Lake garners the most Dove Awards with five; Forrest Frank abstains

NASHVILLE (BP) – “Gratitude” and “Graves Into Gardens” singer Brandon Lake won big at last week’s Gospel Music Association Dove Awards at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.

Lake took home the Dove for Song of the Year for “Hard Fought Hallelujah,” along with southern hip-hop artist Jelly Roll, who co-wrote and recorded the song with Lake. Other writers on the song are Steven Furtick, Chris Brown and Benjamin Williams Hastings.

Lake and Jelly Roll performed the hit song together in the live Dove show amid a man-made rainstorm.

The Oct. 7 show was at Bridgestone, the city’s largest indoor venue, for the first time in decades.

“I think that revival is in the land, and I think that’s being proven by the surge of praise and worship,” GMA President Jackie Patillo told Religion News Service last week.

The list of winners was kept under wraps until Oct. 10, when the show was broadcast on TBN.

In addition to Song of the Year, Lake won awards for Songwriter of the Year, Bluegrass/Country/Roots Recorded Song of the Year (for “Hard Fought Hallelujah”) and Worship Recorded Song of the Year (for “I Know a Name”).

Conspicuously absent from the awards show was Artist of the Year winner Forrest Frank, whose songs like “Your Way’s Better” and “Up” have brought him massive popularity even outside typical Christian music audiences.