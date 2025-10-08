Romanian DMin alumni, students from MBTS celebrate gospel impact

CLUJ-NAPOCA, Romania (MBTS) – Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary’s Romanian Doctor of Ministry (DMin) program continues to flourish as a vital resource for gospel-centered leadership across Eastern Europe. Now in its 12th year under the leadership of Dr. Radu Gheorghiță, the program has equipped dozens of pastors, educators, and ministry leaders for faithful service in the local church.

“I could not be more thankful for our Romanian Doctor of Ministry program ran by Dr. Radu Gheorghiță,” said President Jason Allen. “Radu is a world class scholar with a heart for the Romanian people. He pours himself into this program and his students, and it is inspiring to think of how the Lord will bless his church in Romania for years to come through these efforts.”

On September 24, Bethel Baptist Church in Cluj, pastored by Dr. Marius Sabou, hosted a full day of events celebrating the impact of the Romanian DMin program. The day began with a midday alumni and student gathering, followed by an evening Graduation Recognition Service for recent graduates.

The Romanian DMin faculty, Dr. Emil Bartos, Dr. Adrian Ban, and Dr. Marius Sabou, were joined by Dr. Thor Madsen, Dean of Doctoral Studies, who traveled to Romania to preach in churches pastored by Midwestern Seminary students and faculty. Also in attendance was Dr. Emanuela Ban, a member of the seminary’s Romanian staff, whose support has been instrumental in the program’s development and student care.

During the alumni gathering, graduates shared powerful testimonies of how the DMin program has transformed their ministries:

Raul Todinca spoke of how the program helped him develop theological foundations for worship in a church filled with musicians: “This program helped me become what I am today. It blessed my church, my family, and the ministries I’m part of.”

Liviu Ursache described his dissertation on cultivating discipleship in a Christian school: “I rediscovered the model Jesus used with His disciples and implemented a systematic framework for discipleship among children and teenagers. It’s been an extraordinary journey.”

Daniel Bote, shared how the program helped him train small group leaders in a growing church: “I appreciated the seriousness of the professors and the community we built. It was a unique and transformative experience.”

Malidia Faur, a graduate who overcame significant obstacles to pursue theological education, shared: “I always wanted to study theology, but opportunities were limited for women. When Midwestern Seminary opened the door through distance learning, I knew it was God’s miracle for me. I became an educational counselor to help others finish what they started.”

As a gesture of gratitude, alumni presented Midwestern Seminary leadership with a handcrafted wooden plaque during the midday gathering. Created by a church member skilled in woodwork, the gift symbolized the enduring partnership between Midwestern Seminary and the Romanian church and was offered in appreciation for the seminary’s investment in theological education.

Dr. Thor Madsen reflected on the significance of the gathering:

“What I witnessed in Cluj was not just academic achievement—it was spiritual maturity, pastoral vision, and a deep love for the church. These graduates are shaping the future of ministry in Romania and beyond.”

That evening, Midwestern Seminary hosted a Graduation Recognition Service at Bethel Baptist Church. Dr. Jason Duesing, Midwestern Seminary Provost, delivered the celebratory address from 1 Timothy 3:15, urging graduates to live “For the Church.” He emphasized the church as the pillar and buttress of the truth, a God-ordained institution that preserves and proclaims the gospel. Duesing reminded attendees that the church exists to shine the light of Christ, to proclaim the truth faithfully, and to stir the world with the hope of Christ’s return.

As the Romanian DMin program enters its next chapter, Midwestern Seminary remains committed to equipping leaders with theological depth, pastoral wisdom, and a heart for the church. For more information about the Romanian DMin program, visit mbts.edu.