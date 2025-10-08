It’s okay to need each other

When you’re having trouble sleeping, why is it you can turn over and forget what to do with your arms? Like they’re just in a tangle and you’re thinking things like, “Wait, that arm doesn’t go there,” and “That one doesn’t bend that direction,” and “Did I have arms when I went to bed?” Arms akimbo, feeling like just a big ol’ jumble of uncomfortably awkward “limbage.” Not to be all up in arms about it, but I’m up. And I have all these arms.

A friend said I should just forget about it and go to sleep. Sure. Easy. I could do that with one arm tied behind my back, as it were. As soon as I can forget about all eight of these tangled arms. I know these are not exactly tentacles, but are they though?

Ever feel like more than your arms are in a knot? Challenges and tangly difficulties have you feeling tired and weary? Maybe you’re even losing sleep over it.

The Israelites faced a scary challenge in Exodus 17—a war with the Amalekites. Moses told Joshua to take some men and head into the fight. Moses’ battle strategy? “Tomorrow I will stand on the hilltop with God’s staff in my hand” (Exodus 17:9 CSB).

Surprising battle plan, right? Sometimes we find the best lessons in God’s unexpected plan. Sure enough, “while Moses held up his hand, Israel prevailed, but whenever he put his hand down, Amalek prevailed” (verse 11). It all depended on Moses’ arms, right? Not really, no.

Our all-powerful God could’ve won the battle with less than half a thought. Surely. Easily. But He had teachings for us all in those arms. “When Moses’s hands grew heavy, they took a stone and put it under him, and he sat down on it. Then Aaron and Hur supported his hands, one on one side and one on the other so that his hands remained steady until the sun went down” (verse 12).

Our dangly-gangly arms are not really built to battle alone. The battle with the Amalekites was actually all about showing the strength of the Lord. Victory happens only by His power. We need Him. The scene with Moses and his friends adds a beautiful demonstration of how our omnipotent, omniscient God often brings people alongside us. We need each other. When Moses was weak, Aaron and Hur were right there. Probably without any arm-twisting. Of any of their assorted arms.

Locking arms with friends is wise from both directions. Sometimes we’re the hand holder, sometimes we’re the holdee. It’s good to bend in those directions. There’s blessing in asking for help when we aren’t exactly “fully armed” for battle, and again in becoming that help for someone else. I’m praying I can grow to experience either and both with grace in the war, and gratitude in the win, with all focus on the Father who gives the victory, and who lovingly teaches. Teaches through extraordinary, oft-surprising plans.

While I want to keep my focus right there, I’m still probably going to look around for recommendations for dealing with all my uncomfortably awkward arms. I’ll put out some feelers. Feelers. Not tentacles.