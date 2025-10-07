Research reveals factors causing pastors to say, ‘I quit’

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (Lifeway Research) – Few pastors step away from the pulpit, but what compels those who quit?

Lifeway Research found only 1.1% of all U.S. Protestant pastors leave pastoral ministry before retirement age each year.

Analysis comparing Lifeway Research’s studies of current and former Protestant pastors reveals factors that predict the likelihood of leaving pastoral ministry.

“Experts can theorize what keeps pastors in the pulpit, but only a comparison of pastors who have stayed to those who have left can point to what matters,” said Scott McConnell, executive director of Lifeway Research. “This rare opportunity to see what helps and what diminishes a pastor’s likelihood of staying in pastoral ministry points to practical areas that pastors and their congregations can invest in for longevity.”

Both current and former pastors were asked their level of agreement with certain statements—strongly disagree, somewhat disagree, somewhat agree and strongly agree. For several statements, their level of agreement corresponded to a pastor’s likelihood of still being in the ministry. The changes in likelihood are based on one step up in the level of agreement. All changes in likelihood described assume all other significant factors remain fixed.

Family investment

Pastors who prioritize their families and bring them into ministry are more likely to find ministry longevity. Pastors who more strongly agree they put their family first when time conflicts arise are 1.7 times more likely to still be in pastoral ministry.

Negatively, the pastor who feels his family resents the ministry is less likely to continue in the pastorate. Among former pastors, 41% feel their families resented the demands of ministry, while only 16% of current evangelical and Black Protestant pastors feel the same. With each level of agreement with that statement, a pastor is 1.3 times less likely to still be a pastor.

Accurate picture and clear expectations

Judging by their descriptions, current pastors and former pastors faced drastically different expectations from their churches. More than 2 in 3 (68%) current Protestant pastors say their church was accurately described to them before they arrived. Around 3 in 4 (72%) have a document that outlines what the church expects from them. And just 19% say their congregation has unrealistic expectations of them.

Among former pastors, 49% say their last church was accurately described to them. Only a third (32%) had a document that clearly communicated the church’s expectations of them. Most (53%) say their church had unrealistic expectations of them.

Pastors who more strongly agree the search team or leaders who invited them to the church accurately described the congregation before they arrived are 1.4 times more likely to still be serving in the ministry. Having a document that communicates expectations makes it 2.7 times more likely a pastor is still behind a pulpit.

On the other hand, the more a pastor feels their church has unrealistic expectations of them, the less likely they are to still be in ministry (1.6 times).

“Pastoring is hard work. But what makes the job impossible is when a congregation has unrealistic, hidden or competing views of what the job entails,” said McConnell. “One of the most important and loving things a congregation can do is to honestly and realistically define the work of the pastor – meaning the rest of the church’s work is done by others.”

Counseling experience

As pastors face challenges within their congregations, it helps to have counseling tools at their disposal. Pastors who have a lay counseling ministry in their church (2.6 times), have taken graduate school courses in counseling (1.9 times) or have attended conferences on counseling (1.7 times) are more likely to still be in the ministry.

Conflict in the church

Unsurprisingly, conflict can contribute to the likelihood a pastor decides to step away, but the pastor who goes into a congregation expecting conflict may also unwittingly be quickening their exit.

Pastors stating their churches have a process for church discipline are 2.5 times more likely to still be serving. But pastors who agree they have experienced significant conflict within the past year are less likely (1.6 times). Specifically, pastors who say they have had conflict over national or local politics are less likely to still be behind the pulpit (2.5 times).

“Believers have a shared mission and work to do together in a local church. Differences of opinion are a natural part of shared work, but it’s important for a congregation to be resolutely committed to unity,” said McConnell. “When other priorities become more important than being one body, the church is not just hurting itself; it is hurting its pastor.”

Key relationships

While 68% of former pastors felt isolated in their role, only a third of current evangelical and Black Protestant pastors feel that way. Pastors who form connections and avoid isolation are more likely to have ministry longevity.

The more a pastor feels isolated in their position, the less likely they are to still be a pastor (1.7 times).

Analysis also found two specific relationships within a congregation that are important for a pastor’s endurance. Pastors who say they meet at least once a month and openly share their struggles with lay leaders in their church (2.2 times) or a Bible study group in their church (3.9 times) are more likely to still be serving behind the pulpit.

Pastoral pride

Pastors who feel as if they have it all together may be the ones most likely to quit. Around 2 in 5 (39%) of current evangelical and Black Protestant pastors believe their church would not have achieved the progress it did without them. Among former Protestant pastors, almost 7 in 10 (68%) say that about their last church.

The more a pastor attributes their church’s progress to themselves, the less likely they are to still be in the ministry (1.8 times). Additionally, for each step up in agreement, those who are sure they can stay at their church as long as they want are 1.5 times less likely to be in the pastorate at all.

Sabbaticals

Pastors who can take time away from the everyday busyness of ministry are more likely to stick around. Those who say their church has a plan for the pastor to receive a sabbatical are 1.7 times more likely to remain in the ministry.

“Statistics pointing to staying in the pastorate can be summarized with two themes: pastoral humility and congregational peace,” said McConnell. “Pastors likely to stay in the pulpit are seeing family as more important than the role, willing to share struggles and willing to be trained in counseling. Pastors who stay in ministry are more likely to be in congregations characterized by resolving differences, having clear expectations and participating in the work.”

Demographic factors

Additionally, pastors in certain circumstances are more likely to step away, including those who are 55 to 64 years old. Those who are 67 or older and leave the ministry are retirement age and not considered in this analysis. But those who are slightly younger are 2.6 times less likely to still be in pastoral ministry compared to other age groups.

Church size also plays a role. Pastors at larger churches are more likely to leave the ministry. Those leading congregations with worship service attendance from 100 to 249 are 1.8 times less likely to remain in the ministry. Pastors leading churches of 250 or more are 7.3 times more likely to step away.

“Since many pastors who leave the pastorate move to other ministry roles, it’s possible that pastors in larger churches have more access to those opportunities that fit their gifts or their stage of life,” said McConnell.

Aaron Earls is the senior writer for Lifeway Research.

Methodology

This analysis was conducted on responses from two surveys. Current pastors were surveyed April 1 – May 8, 2025, using both phone and online interviews. Former pastors were surveyed online May 6 through July 6, 2025. The survey questions were slightly different (primarily in verb tense) as former pastors were asked to respond to each thinking of the last church in which they served as pastor.

The sample used in the analysis was 487 current pastors and 397 former pastors. Multiple logistic regression was used to determine which questions most strongly predict whether a pastor is still serving as a senior pastor. Stepwise selection was used for model selection with a significance level to stay of 0.05. Using a confusion matrix, the model correctly predicted a pastor’s actual status, either current or former, 84% of the time.