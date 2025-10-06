For the Church National Conference welcomes hundreds

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (MBTS) – Hundreds of pastors and ministry leaders gathered, Sept. 29-30, on the campus of Midwestern Seminary for the 2025 For the Church National Conference. This year’s theme, “Kingdom Come,” called attendees to minister by faith, drawing strength from God’s promises and persevering for the joy set before them.

Across two days of worship, fellowship, and preaching, attendees heard sermons from Tony Merida, Jason K. Allen, Dean Inserra, Juan Sanchez, Jared C. Wilson, and H.B. Charles, Jr. The event also featured two pre-conferences: a Women’s Pre-Conference with Jen Wilkin and a Student Pastor Summit with sessions geared toward equipping student pastors for faithful ministry today.

Proclaiming the Kingdom

The conference opened on Monday afternoon with a sermon from Tony Merida, pastor for preaching and vision at Imago Dei Church and vice president of mobilization at Send Network. Preaching from Acts 19, Merida highlighted Paul’s ministry in Ephesus and the unstoppable advance of the gospel, where “the word of the Lord increased and prevailed mightily.”

He emphasized how the kingdom moves forward through faithful proclamation and divine power, as Paul boldly reasoned about the gospel and God confirmed His Word with miraculous works. Merida reminded attendees that true revival leads to repentance. Calling pastors to courageous preaching, he concluded, “Turn the Word loose. When Jesus is exalted, idols fall and the name of the Lord is extolled.”

The Keys of the Kingdom

Monday evening, President Jason K. Allen preached from Matthew 16:13–19, exhorting listeners to remember that the Church belongs to Christ alone. In his message, “The Keys of the Kingdom,” Allen outlined the power, promise, and purity of Christ’s Church.

He warned against the temptation for pastors to rely on personality or pragmatism, reminding them, “The Church’s power is not in any human leader. It is in the divine Son of God.” Echoing Spurgeon, Allen declared, “Every faithful church is built not on ingenuity or innovation, but on the preaching of the person and work of Jesus Christ.”

Praying for the Kingdom

Beginning the second day of the conference, Dean Inserra, pastor of City Church in Tallahassee, Florida, preached from Matthew 9:35–38 on “Praying for the Kingdom.” Inserra reminded attendees that Jesus not only proclaimed the good news of the kingdom but also invited His disciples to pray for its advance.

He encouraged pastors to cultivate dependence on God in their ministries and compassion for the lost. “Praying for the kingdom,” Inserra said, “aligns us with the heart of God, unites us with believers across generations, and pushes back the darkness.” He encouraged attendees to lead churches that live out the Lord’s Prayer, asking daily that “Thy kingdom come” in their neighborhoods and among the nations.

Ambassadors of the Kingdom

Juan Sanchez, senior pastor of High Pointe Baptist Church in Austin, Texas, followed with a sermon on the theme, “Ambassadors of the Kingdom.” Preaching from Matthew 28, Sanchez urged attendees to see the Great Commission as a kingdom mandate grounded in Christ’s absolute authority.

“Because Jesus reigns, we go,” Sanchez said. “The King who possesses all authority in heaven and on earth now sends His people as ambassadors of reconciliation. Our mission is not uncertain or optional—it is guaranteed by His sovereignty.” Sanchez reminded attendees that every church is a visible embassy of Christ’s kingdom and that every believer is called to represent the King faithfully in word and deed.

Anticipating the Kingdom

In Tuesday afternoon’s session, Jared C. Wilson, assistant professor of pastoral ministry and author in residence at Midwestern Seminary, preached from 1 Peter 1:3–9 on “Anticipating the Kingdom.” Wilson described the believer’s hope as “already, but not yet,” a living anticipation of the final revelation of Christ.

From Peter’s words, Wilson drew three truths for Christians awaiting the consummation of God’s reign: faith as the means of anticipation, joy as its spirit, and love as its ultimate reward. “Our faith looks beyond what is perishable to what is eternal,” Wilson said. “Our joy is not rooted in ease but in hope. And our love, born of the Spirit, is the evidence that we already belong to a coming kingdom.”

The King of the Kingdom

Closing the conference, H.B. Charles, Jr., pastor of Shiloh Metropolitan Baptist Church in Jacksonville, Florida, preached from Psalm 2 on “The King of the Kingdom.” Charles proclaimed the ultimate authority of Christ, declaring, “Jesus reigns, and He is not up for re-election.”

He described the nations’ rebellion against God’s rule and the Lord’s sovereign response from His heavenly throne: “He who sits in the heavens laughs.” Urging believers to serve the Lord “with fear and rejoice with trembling,” Charles called attendees to find refuge in Christ alone. “Blessed are all who take refuge in Him,” he said. “The world may rage, but the King reigns forever.” To learn more about the For the Church National Conference, visit mbts.edu/ftc25.