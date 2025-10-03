IMB mobilizes Christians from the nations to reach the nations

by Kristen Sosebee/IMB

“The Great Commission is not just about the IMB,” said Eric Kuykendall, who leads an International Mission Board team in Paris working among Chinese people.

So, when leaders from two local Chinese churches in Paris approached Kuykendall last October about how to get involved in international missions, his wheels started turning. As he prayed for direction, an opportunity for them to do cross-cultural work in French began to take shape.

Less than a year later, nine members from the Chinese French churches, led by two IMB missionaries from Kuykendall’s team in Paris, were on the ground in Sebikhotane, Senegal, where French is the official language.

“I thought it was a perfect synergy of what God can do and is doing,” said Kuykendall, describing how the Chinese volunteers had the chance to work with Senegalese people, in the French language, alongside IMB missionaries and a local church who can follow up with the people they meet.

“One of the most beautiful things about the trip is that we had people from four different continents come together,” said IMB missionary Robert McMillan, who led the trip along with his coworker Kelsey Dye. “Kelsey and I are from America, partnering with Chinese people who live in France, doing missions in Africa.”

On their very first night, McMillan said, the team went prayer walking. Rounding a street corner, they saw an older woman sitting under a palm tree. They were taken by surprise when she looked straight at one of the Chinese volunteers on the team and said, ‘You’re someone I can trust. I want you to come to my house.’

Although the volunteer was afraid to share the gospel at first, she watched as McMillan took the lead. When the older woman, who grew up Catholic, expressed her belief in Christ, there was a ripple of excitement among the volunteers.

“It was a really sweet interaction,” McMillan said. “And I think that moment, seeing that immediate answer to our prayers, really ignited something in the volunteers. They were very boldly sharing by the end of the trip.”

One of the IMB’s goals, explained Kuykendall, is for missionaries to disciple local believers to embrace their role in the Great Commission. He described how IMB workers around the world are mentoring local churches and laying the foundation for them to become the next wave of missionaries who take the gospel to the ends of the earth.

“Historically, these churches have seen themselves as receiving missionaries or receiving support, but, especially for Chinese churches here in Europe and specifically in Paris, they’re beginning to see themselves as senders and going to the nations,” he said.

“It’s such an exciting thing God is doing.”

McMillan was encouraged by a time of reflection and debriefing with the volunteer team after their trip. One pastor who went on the trip was deeply moved by his experience and expressed how grateful he is for missionaries who sacrifice so much to reach the lost.

As a result of his time in Senegal, he is committed to supporting missions and missionaries. Another pastor on the trip expressed his desire to continue the spirit of cooperation between the two congregations for local missions and outreach opportunities in Paris.

McMillan also received a message from one of the deacons of the local church they worked alongside in Senegal. The church has already followed up with many of the families the volunteer team connected with during their trip.

Learn how you can support young sending organizations and national churches who are ready to send missionaries to the nations.

Kristen Sosebee writes for the IMB.

The work of the IMB is sustained through faithful giving of Southern Baptists through the Cooperative Program and the Lottie Moon Christmas Offering®.