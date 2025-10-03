Croteau to speak at MBC apologetics network event during annual meeting

BRANSON, Mo. – Ed Croteau is the featured speaker at a special event Oct. 26 preceding the Missouri Baptist Convention annual meeting in Branson.

Croteau will address the topic, “Does God have a clear plan for the nation of Israel, distinct from the church?”

The Missouri Baptist Apologetics Network (MBAN) is hosting the event, which runs from 7 – 8:30 p.m. in Taneycomo B of the Branson Hilton Convention Center. The event is free of charge and open to the public.

MBAN is a network of two dozen Missouri Baptist pastors and laypersons committed to the defense of the Christian faith and called to equip believers to more effectively share their faith.

Croteau directs the apologetics ministry for Abundant Life Church in Lees Summit and hosts his own weekly class entitled “Faith, Substance and Evidence,” where he teaches teenagers, millennials, parents and grandparents how to share their reasons for why they have placed their faith in Jesus Christ.

He also writes a weekly newspaper column for the Lees Summit Tribune entitled “The Evidence of Faith’s Substance,” where he ties biblical truth to current cultural issues in America today.

Croteau speaks in churches and engages in debates with skeptics on reasons for the robustness of the Christian faith, as well as speaking at conferences on Christian apologetics.

He is the author of five books: Faith Substance and Evidence Classroom Workbook; Worldviews, Truth and Evidence; The Origin of Man; Biblical Reliability and the Person of Jesus Christ; and God’s Will for My Life.