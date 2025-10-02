Texas-based architectural firm Visioneering acquires Lifeway’s Auxano

WESTLAKE, Texas (Lifeway) – Visioneering Studios announced, Oct. 1, its acquisition of Auxano from Lifeway Christian Resources.

“Bringing Auxano into the Visioneering family is a strategic step that strengthens our ability to serve churches with an end-to-end solution,” said John Parker, Visioneering Studios CEO. “ Auxano ’s proven process of clarifying mission and vision aligns seamlessly with our expertise in design and construction. Together, we can now provide churches with a fully integrated journey—from defining their direction to designing and building spaces that facilitate life change for future generations.”

Visioneering is a nationwide faith-based, design-build firm with multi-disciplinary studios and national architecture and construction licensure. The architectural firm’s emphasis on helping churches design spaces that fit their mission goes hand-in-glove with Auxano ’s focus on vision clarity and strategic planning.

“I’m grateful to the Auxano team for how hard they’ve worked to make Auxano a valuable service to churches and other Christian organizations. Their consulting ministry has helped catalyze growth for hundreds of churches over the last two decades by equipping leaders with the tools to clarify vision, shape culture, align ministries and drive disciple-making,” said Joe Walker, interim president and CEO of Lifeway. “In 2019, they helped our leadership team here at Lifeway refine our own mission and values, which has helped strengthen our employee culture and sharpened our focus on how we serve churches.”

Lifeway acquired Auxano in 2012. The consulting firm helps pastors and ministry leaders clarify vision, mission and strategy for their churches and organizations.

“Our ownership by Lifeway was built on a shared mission and vision,” said Jim Randall, president and co-founder of Auxano . “We deeply appreciate their leadership and support, which empowered Auxano to strengthen the church.”

The acquisition expands a long-term relationship between Visioneering and Lifeway as Visioneering continues to be a valued partner in the area of church architecture. Since 2013, Lifeway has partnered with Visioneering Studios to assist churches through architectural design and renovation services.

“When Visioneering approached our leadership team about the possibility of acquiring Auxano , we spent several weeks exploring the opportunity and saw that Visioneering would be the best long-term steward of Auxano ’s work with churches,” said Walker.

Both Lifeway and Visioneering plan for a seamless transition. Building on this Lifeway foundation, Randall envisions that “the shared DNA and deep relational bond between Auxano and Visioneering will unite their unique strengths to form a powerful partnership dedicated to bringing clarity to the local church.”