SBU welcomes more than 1,000 new students this fall

Southwest Baptist University’s enrollment momentum has continued with the Fall 2025 semester.

For the second consecutive year, SBU has an increase in total fall enrollment, thanks in part to the fourth straight year of growth in the incoming freshman class on the Bolivar campus. The university also saw gains in its Springfield-based Mercy College of Health Professions programs, as well as an increase in the incoming class for the Doctor of Physical Therapy program.

In total, SBU enrolled more than 1,000 new students in the fall semester. This includes 309 new undergraduate students on the Bolivar campus, 163 new undergraduate students on the Springfield campus, 164 new graduate-level students across all campuses, and nearly 400 new students at our other regional campuses (Mountain View, Salem, Worldwide) and in dual enrollment or dual credit courses.

“We are incredibly excited and thankful to see so many students and families choosing SBU,” said Dr. Rick Melson, SBU’s president. “Our unapologetically Christ-centered approach to education and our wide range of programs with strong outcomes continue to resonate in today’s culture.”

As of SBU’s census date on September 4, total fall enrollment stood at 2,203. This compares to last year’s census date number of 2,125. In the weeks since census, the university has registered more online dual enrollment students and those preparing to start in the second eight-week semester on October 13.

Final total fall enrollment in 2024 after the second eight-week start date was 2,230. The additional registrations for Fall 2025 will push the university’s final total fall enrollment past 2,300 students.

Looking beyond the current academic year, the university is already seeing more positive momentum for Fall 2026. Compared to this time lats year, applications for undergraduate students on the Bolivar campus are more than double (up 101%) and the number of admitted students is nearly double (up 93%). The Doctor of Physical Therapy program, recently relocated to the Springfield campus, also is running well ahead of last year’s pace, with 48 students having deposited compared with 9 this time last year.

“The entire university from admissions counselors, coaches, faculty, current students, financial aid staff, facilities crews, and many, many others have contributed to this success,” said Brandt Merritt, vice president for enrollment and marketing. “SBU will continue being innovative in our recruiting strategies to reach students and families who are great fits for the Bearcat community.”