Missouri Baptist Pastors’ Conference set Monday, Oct. 27

BRANSON – Missouri Baptists will gather in Branson on Monday morning and early afternoon, Oct. 27, for their annual Pastors’ Conference. The conference begins at 8:30 a.m., in the Branson Convention Center.

Featuring several keynote speakers, as well as a luncheon, the Missouri Baptist Pastors’ Conference takes place immediately before the Missouri Baptist Convention annual meeting. Registration is required for the luncheon. To learn more or to register for the Pastors’ Conference luncheon, visit https://mobaptist.org/annual-meeting/2025-pastors-conference.

Keynote speakers include:

• Greg Ammons – Ammons serves as senior pastor at First Baptist Church of Garland, Texas, and as a professor at Dallas Baptist University. Known for his exceptional preaching skills, Ammons delivers sermons that offer insightful and practical guidance for other preachers, making his messages feel like masterclasses in narrative preaching. His compelling storytelling and clear biblical exposition captivate and inspire audiences wherever he speaks.

• Travis Boyt – Boyt is the lead pastor at LifePointe Church in Fulton, Mo., a thriving congregation that has grown to more than 300 attendees since he began serving there in 2024. Boyt started his journey in ministry as a student pastor, later serving as the senior pastor at First Baptist Church in Iola, Kan. He’s a devoted husband to Amanda and the proud father of four children. Boyt is passionate about sharing the gospel, leading with authenticity, and seeing lives transformed through Christ.

• Bob Caldwell – Caldwell is a well-known and influential speaker throughout Missouri, recognized for his passion for evangelism and outreach. As a driving force behind Super Summer, Caldwell has played a pivotal role in hundreds of students hearing and responding to the gospel each year. He currently serves as the outreach and evangelism pastor at The Ridge Church in Sullivan, Mo., where his commitment to helping people encounter Jesus remains at the forefront of his ministry. His enthusiasm for spreading the gospel inspires others wherever he speaks.

• Chadd Pendergraft – Pendergraft serves as lead pastor at Crescent Valley Baptist Church in Tahlequah, Okla. Previously, he was pastor of Split Log Baptist Church in Goodman, Mo. Known as a dynamic and passionate speaker, Pendergraft has a deep commitment to clearly and compellingly preaching the gospel. He and his wife, Chasity, faithfully raise their children and are dedicated to seeing lives transformed by Christ.

• Frank Whitney – Whitney has faithfully served as a pastor for more than 40 years, specializing in church revitalization and small-church ministry. With a track record of guiding congregations to health and growth – including leading one church to more than 400 attendees – Whitney significantly impacted Holts Summit, Mo., during his 17 years as pastor of Union Hill Baptist Church. As the lead church planter for LifePointe Church in Fulton, Mo., he continues to serve there as an elder. He remains actively engaged in church revitalization, traveling throughout Mid-Missouri to help struggling churches transition from declining to thriving.