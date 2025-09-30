MBC to celebrate 100 years of CP in October

JEFFERSON CITY – This year, Missouri Baptists have joined Southern Baptists across the country in celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Cooperative Program. As the celebration reaches its crescendo at the MBC Annual Meeting in Branson Oct. 27-28, Missouri Baptists have a unique opportunity to recognize their legacy of generosity by celebrating the entire month, with a focus on national CP Day, Oct. 5.

When Missouri Baptists give to their churches, they provide foster homes for children, rescue women from human trafficking, support survivors of disasters, start new churches, advance Christian education, offer compassionate care to the elderly, keep thousands of full-time missionaries on the field, train the next generation of Southern Baptist leaders … and that’s just for starters.

Through the Cooperative Program, the tithes and offerings of Missouri Baptists extend beyond the reach of their local churches. That’s because their churches join hands with more than 1,700 other Missouri Baptist churches and 47,000 Southern Baptist churches to accomplish more for God’s kingdom than any one church can accomplish alone.

October is Cooperative Program Month for the churches and church-type missions of the Southern Baptist Convention. It’s a month to celebrate the unique funding process that Southern Baptists have used since 1925 to support missions and evangelism around the world. Over the last 100 years, Southern Baptists have contributed more than $20 billion to missions through CP.

Further, October 5 is Cooperative Program Sunday for the churches of the Southern Baptist Convention.

“The Cooperative Program is the envy of the evangelical world,” according to Rob Phillips, who coordinates CP promotion for Missouri Baptists. “When Southern Baptists give through CP, our faithful stewardship has a global impact. By pooling financial resources, Southern Baptists are able to do more together than we ever could alone.”

How the Cooperative Program works

Here’s how the Cooperative Program works:

It begins with you – your tithes and offerings to the local church.

Your church then gives a percentage of its annual budget, or a specific dollar amount, to the Missouri Baptist Convention, whose messengers determine how CP funds are distributed.

Currently, the Southern Baptist Convention receives 38 percent of Missouri’s CP gifts and uses those funds to support thousands of full-time missionaries, six seminaries, ethics and religious liberty, and other causes.

The MBC invests 34 percent of CP gifts in Missouri missions and ministries, which include evangelism and discipleship, leadership development, church planting and renewal, disaster relief, missions mobilization, collegiate ministries on 25 Missouri campuses, and more.

Missouri Baptist entities – the Children’s Home, Baptist Homes & Healthcare Ministries, Hannibal-LaGrange University, Southwest Baptist University, and Missouri Baptist University – receive 22 percent of Missouri’s CP funding.

Finally, 6 percent goes to GuideStone pastor protection benefits, along with production and distribution of The Pathway and promotion of CP.

How to celebrate

There are many ways local churches can celebrate Cooperative Program Month and CP’s 100th anniversary. Below are five simple ideas. All of the following resources may be downloaded or ordered free of charge at mobaptist.org/cp.

1. Show a video. Most CP videos are 1-3 minutes in length, ideal for a worship or Bible-study setting. Choose from among dozens of videos, including CP 100 videos.

2. Use flyers and bulletin inserts to teach your congregation about how the Cooperative Program helps Missouri Baptists carry out the Great Commission. This includes the bulletin insert, “Missouri Baptists and the Cooperative Program.” There’s also a special CP 100 booklet available for downloading and sharing.

3. Give each member of your congregation a bookmark that informs them about the Cooperative Program in Missouri.

4. Hang up copies of the posters, “How the Cooperative Program Works” and “How Your Cooperative Program Dollar is Invested.”

5. Distribute the children’s activity book, “Let’s Share!” Order copies online or by calling the MBC.

For promotional resources specifically focused on the 100th anniversary of CP, visit mobaptist.org/cp100. There, you’ll find videos, testimonials, feature stories, and more.

Pastors also may want to share a message on stewardship, missions, or evangelism – all of which are enhanced through the cooperative efforts of Missouri Baptists.

“The Cooperative Program is the fuel for mission efforts in Missouri and around the world,” said Phillips. “Missouri Baptists see the value of faithful giving and the benefits of working cooperatively to change lives and communities with the gospel.”

Free CP resources are always available at mobaptist.org/cp. Also, check out the free resources from the Southern Baptist Convention – including dozens of compelling videos – at sbc.net/missions/the-cooperative-program.