Revving engines, reaching souls in the Midwest

On the western edge of South Dakota lies the sleepy little town of Sturgis. For most of the year about 7000 people call Sturgis their home. But for 10 days in early August, the population surges to over 500,000 people. The reason? The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. When entering the town of Sturgis, visitors pass under a banner that reads: Sturgis: The Ride. The Roar. The Rally. For several dozen Southern Baptists, an additional phrase could be added. The Gospel!

While most people do not associate “the gospel” with Sturgis, 125 volunteers with the FAITH Riders Motorcycle Ministry came to Sturgis with one goal in mind: to share the gospel with as many people as God would allow. Those volunteers know that, while many people come to Sturgis for other reasons, several hundred would leave transformed by the gospel of Jesus Christ.

Beginning with just two couples in 2002, the FAITH Riders Motorcycle Ministry has grown into a ministry with nearly one hundred active chapters in 19 states, including two active chapters Missouri. While each chapter engages in a number of ministry activities throughout the year, they are intentional about being present at major motorcycle rallies, including the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. According to Phillip Cook, National Director for FAITH Riders, at Sturgis this year, the 125 volunteers represented 14 states and 40 FAITH Rider chapters, including Missouri.

For the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally (as well as the spring rally in Daytona Beach, Fla.), FAITH Riders rent booth space, set up a large tent, and prepare to share the gospel with those willing to listen to a 3-minute testimony. To provide an incentive for folks to listen, the ministry encourages rallygoers with a sign that says, “3 Minutes to Win a Harley.” You read that right, the ministry gives away a motorcycle at the rally. The only way to register to win is to agree to step into the tent so a member of the FAITH Riders team can share their testimony.

FAITH Riders provides evangelism training so that volunteers know how to “share your story to get to His story.” And, it is effective. This year at the Sturgis Rally alone, Cook shared that 2264 individuals stepped into the FAITH Riders tent to hear a testimony. Of those individuals, 335 prayed to receive Christ as their Lord and Savior. Those same volunteers are asked to follow up with those who make commitments to Christ so they can get into a local church.

Although FAITH Riders is a motorcycle ministry, the volunteers are not necessarily motorcycle riders. FAITH Riders emphasizes that the priority is on sharing the gospel, not riding a motorcycle. And, volunteers have ranged in age from individuals in their early 20’s through those in their mid-80’s. “The priority is for people who are prayed up and willing to be obedient to share how Jesus has changed their life,” Cook said when describing volunteers.

While Sturgis may seem a long way from Missouri, there are several opportunities for Missouri Baptists to be a part of this ministry much closer to home. In October, FAITH Riders will have an evangelism tent, much like the one at Sturgis, at Bike, Blues, and BBQ in Arkansas. The tent will be set up at the Harley Davidson dealership in Eureka Springs. And, the Missouri Baptist Prayer and Evangelism Group is hoping to do a similar tent at Bikefest at Lake of the Ozarks in 2026. For more information on upcoming FAITH Rider events or how you can participate in a personal evangelism mission trip, visit faithriders.com or contact the Prayer and Evangelism Group at the MBC at rpochek@mobaptist.org.