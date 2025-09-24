MBC to host Oct. 27 dinner for bi-vocational pastors

BRANSON – Executive Director Wes Fowler and the staff of the Missouri Baptist Convention (MBC) are hosting a dinner for bi-vocational pastors and their wives, Oct. 27, during the MBC Annual Meeting in Branson.

The dinner begins at 5 p.m. in the Taneycomo A&B ballroom of the Branson Hilton Convention Center. It features a welcome and “thank you” message from Fowler, as well as gifts for each pastor and his wife.

“I am so grateful for the ministry of bi-vocational pastors across our state,” said Fowler. “They are oftentimes the unsung heroes of Missouri Baptist life. While they may not regularly be in the spotlight, the Lord sees their faithfulness, and the MBC appreciates their dedication. We simply want to acknowledge the faithful ministry of our bi-vocational pastors, as well as their wives, and encourage them to continue serving the Lord.”

There is no cost to attend the dinner, but registration by Oct. 17 is required at mobaptist.org/bivo. Or send an email to pearls@mobaptist.org.