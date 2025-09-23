MMO supports collegiate ministries, Disaster Relief

JEFFERSON CITY – The Rheubin L. South Missouri Missions Offering supports more than two dozen ministries in Missouri. This year’s theme is taken from Ephesians 2:10: “For we are his workmanship, created in Christ Jesus for good works, which God prepared ahead of time for us to do.”

Following are two short stories about how the gifts of Missouri Baptists support missions projects throughout the Show Me State.

Developing gospel-centered relationships: Collegiate interns and apprentices

Greg Xander has been the campus missionary at the Truman State Baptist Student Union for more than 14 years. God’s work among the international community on campus has grown immensely. The Truman BSU is the first to welcome an international student on staff as an apprentice, and all Xander’s apprentices (students training for future ministry) have been developing gospel-centered relationships with students from around the world.

Last fall, the BSU saw three students come to faith in Christ, six students baptized, and more than 40 engaged in spiritual conversations.

Pray for:

• The annual Spring Break trip, which includes community service and is attended by nonbelievers and believers alike

• More gospel conversations at Truman State and other college campuses across Missouri

“I was at my lowest point”: Missouri Baptist Disaster Relief

A flood destroyed Nancy Warrick’s home. Overwhelmed, hopeless, and frightened, she called the Federal Emergency Management Agency. They referred her to Missouri Baptist Disaster Relief.

Ann Stevenson was assigned to lead the incident management team for Warrick’s case. Team members removed appliances, sinks, flooring, and at least three feet of walls and insulation throughout the house. Later, they replaced all the insulation, walls, and floors.

Warrick says, “I can’t put into words [what this means to me]. I was at my lowest point … and these wonderful people came down to help me.”

Stevenson, who in 2024 received a national distinguished service award from Send Relief and Southern Baptist Disaster Relief, stresses the goal of serving the Lord by ministering to those in need, like Warrick: “You see the smile on her face, and that’s what it’s all about.”

Pray for:

• Continued funding to carry on the ministry of Missouri Baptist DR

• More volunteers to help people like Nancy

Give to MMO through your church or online at mobaptist.org/mmo/donate.