Full slate of MBC officers to be renominated during 2025 annual meeting

BRANSON – The full slate of Missouri Baptist Convention (MBC) officers who are currently serving the convention will be re-nominated during the MBC annual meeting in Branson, Oct. 27-28.

Pastor Eddie Bumpers of Crossway Baptist Church announced his intention to nominate Wesley Vance, executive pastor at Crossway, as MBC president.

“Wesley Vance is a man that loves Jesus, his family and the local church,” Bumpers said. “Over the last several years he has served in a variety of ministry positions, serving as an associate pastor, a senior pastor, and currently serving as executive pastor at Crossway Baptist Church in Springfield. Wesley has a heart for evangelism, missions, and pastors.

“He has served Southern Baptists at the associational, state and national level,” Bumpers added. “Wesley planted Fellowship Church Kansas City and has invested in many NAMB church planters as a coach. He has served on the executive committee of the Missouri Baptist convention as VP and is currently doing a great job serving as president of the convention. I’m confident that Wesley will continue to serve Missouri Baptists well should he be elected again.”

Steve Dighton, interim pastor at Connection Point Church, Raytown, and pastor emeritus of Lenexa Baptist Church, has announced his intention to nominate Pastor Brian Jump as MBC first vice president.

Though Jump currently serves as pastor of Forest Park Baptist Church, Joplin, Dighton said he came to know Jump several years earlier, when he served as pastor of First Baptist Church, Clever. “Under Brian’s ministry, the church grew both numerically and spiritually, and today it continues to thrive,” Dighton said.

“Brian is a great family man with a lovely wife, Jade, and three wonderful children. Brian not only has a passion for the church, but he also loves this convention. He is unashamedly Southern Baptist.

“It has been my joy to be a mentor for Brian over these past seven years. I know I’ve been better for it, and I believe he has as well. Join with me and reelecting Pastor Brian Jump as first vice president of the Missouri Baptist Convention.”

Pastor Chris Williams of Fellowship Church, Greenwood, has announced his intention to nominate Pastor Justin Perry of First Baptist Church, Viburnum, as MBC second vice president. Williams noted Perry’s “character” as the “primary reason” this nomination.

“He’s a genuine follower of Jesus who is motivated in all things to live for His glory and other people’s good,” Williams said. “The Lord’s transformative work in Him shows up in every aspect of His life and ministry. His love for Jesus is evident in how he loves his wife, Jennifer, and two children, Selah and Major. Every single time I’ve been around them as a family, you get the clear sense in their interactions they love one another and enjoy being together.

“His faithfulness as a pastor is another reason. He is the definition of a shepherd, leader and preacher of the Word. He has served First Baptist for 13 years. His desire to take the gospel to the neighborhoods led him to launch ‘Love They Neighbor’ 11 years ago. This is a massive multi-project demonstration of the gospel. Hundreds of volunteers on mission for a week each year demonstrating and declaring the good news. He has raised $250,000 over the years, making a total economic impact in the area of just under $1 million per year. His faith not only spurs him on to make life better, but to use this platform to preach Christ and Christ crucified. Justin has taught six other churches this philosophy of evangelism across our state and region.

“Under Justin’s leadership First Baptist has been passionately making disciples, is a strong CP supporter, and is faithfully engaged in gospel partnership with our convention. First Baptist recently completed an historic remodel of their sanctuary. Justin has led First Baptist to be a major value add in the region and across our state. He’s led this great church to be a lighthouse. When I preached for him on a weeknight, the place was packed.

“It’s an honor to give my highest, unqualified endorsement to my friend and fellow pastor Dr. Justin Perry. I look forward to casting my vote in Branson, and I pray you will too.”

Finally, Kevin Roberson, the chairman of deacons at South Haven Baptist Church, Belton, has announced his intention to nominate his pastor, Richard Young, as MBC recording secretary.

“It is my distinct honor to nominate Dr. Richard Young for a second term as Recording Secretary of the Missouri Baptist Convention,” Roberson said. “Dr. Young served as Second Vice President for the MBC from 2022-2024 before becoming Recording Secretary in 2024. I believe that Dr. Young exemplifies the kind of man that Missouri Baptists need on the leadership team. He is a godly man of integrity who seeks God’s guidance through prayer and meditation on the Word before making any decisions. As a result of this leadership trait, South Haven Baptist Church in Belton, Mo., where Dr. Young has been the Senior Pastor since 2016, has consistently been one of the top 25 churches in Cooperative Program giving. Utilizing an Acts 1:8 strategy, Dr. Young emphasizes a desire for Evangelism and Missional Outreach to our community, the surrounding area and our state by ‘Inviting Others to Find Hope in Jesus Christ.’ As a result, South Haven has averaged 18 baptisms annually during his tenure. Dr. Young has faithfully performed his duties as an officer of the Missouri Baptist Convention and will continue to do so during his second term as Recording Secretary.”