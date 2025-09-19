MBTS’s Duesing Releases children’s book, ‘Praise God, All Creatures,’ with B&H Kids

KANSAS CITY (MBTS) – Midwestern Seminary celebrated the release of the new children’s book Praise God, All Creatures: A Doxology for Children, written by Midwestern Seminary Provost Jason Duesing and released with B&H Kids.

“Jason Duesing is a gift to the church,” said President Jason Allen. “Whether through his books on church history or his children’s books, all that he writes proves to be helpful. That is why I am excited about his new children’s book Praise God, All Creatures: A Doxology for Children. I pray God uses this book to point children to the glory of God for many years to come.”

Inspired by the well-known hymn “The Doxology,” Duesing’s Praise God, All Creatures seeks to equip Christian parents in teaching their children how all of creation was created to praise God.

Speaking to the hymn’s influence on the Church, Duesing shared, “For hundreds of years, the doxology has been recited or sung by Christians. I wrote Praise God, All Creatures to build on those familiar words and to celebrate the many reasons for all creation to praise the Father, Son, and Spirit.”

He went on to say, “Indeed, ‘The Doxology’ is one of the first hymns introduced to children. The simplicity of this hymn makes it memorable and, thus has served as a wonderful tool for teaching true things about God and how we should respond to him.”

Expounding upon each stanza from the hymn, the book also features images inspired by Psalm 150:6 to illustrate the biblical significance of all of creation praising God.

Duesing said, “The last sentence of the last chapter of the 150 Psalms echoes throughout the Scriptures, calling God’s people and all creation to a doxology—a time of praising the Lord.”

“All things that have breath can praise the One who made them,” he said. “This rules out chairs and telephones, and a million other objects, but includes all things that are living. Life is a gift of God, and all breathing things have this gift because of God’s mercy and grace to the world he has made.”

The book’s aim is to equip Christian parents to faithfully raise their children to know and love God.

Duesing shared, “Good theological resources are merely tools to come alongside parents as they introduce them to the God of the Bible. But, as tools, they can serve a useful purpose of pointing, explaining, and asking questions—all to help generate conversations about God that, hopefully, will last an earthly lifetime and an eternity in heaven.”

Sharing his hopes for this new book, Duesing said, “Written to be read and reread by young and old and in-between, the book encourages all to join the creatures on the page—from land and sea and air—as they praise the God who made them.”

“This joyful book is one that all Christians can share and enjoy,” he said. “My prayer is that as they do, they will find themselves praising the Lord.”

Duesing’s first children’s book, The Moon Speaks, was released in 2021 with B&H Kids. Praise God, All Creatures seeks to build upon his first book by continuing to show, in new ways, that all creation is teaching us about who God is and what He is like.

Praise God, All Creatures is now available for purchase. To access free, downloadable posters and cutouts from Praise God, All Creatures for use in families and churches, click here.

To learn more about Jason Duesing, visit mbts.edu/profile/jason-g-duesing. To learn more about Midwestern Seminary, visit mbts.edu.