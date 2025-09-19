FIRST-PERSON: Separating fact from conspiracy in Kirk assassination

For instance, Paul Miller, an associate of the far-right and neo-fascist organization the Goyim Defense League (GDL) posted the following on X: “… Did Israel plot to have Charlie killed because he might turn on them?”

Elsewhere on X, Jackson Hinkler has spread the conspiracy. With more than 10 million followers, Hinkler made a post purporting to list connections between Israel and the events in Utah. It received over 200,000 likes.

High School and College students in particular seem vulnerable to anti-Semitic conspiracy theories. Popular terms like “The Great Noticing” encompass a range of apparently common-sense observations. However, upon closer reflection, appearances are deceiving. The dots are connected in ways that echo centuries-old anti-Semitic conspiracies. Now resurrected by the Kirk assassination, the conspiracies are spreading online with alarming speed and ease, including (and sadly) among Christians.

The Jewish people, once blamed for the Black Death and Great Depression, are now being blamed for the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

These conspiracies dishonor Kirk’s legacy. As a Christian, Kirk worshipped a Jewish messiah and quoted Old Testament Scripture. Kirk was instrumental in helping to elect arguably the most pro-Israel president in the new millennium. Benjamin Netanyahu mourned Kirk’s death, describing him as “a lionhearted friend of Israel” who “stood tall for Judeo-Christian civilization.”

Here are five ways Christians can counter the anti-Semitic Kirk conspiracy:

First, there is no evidence or sound argument supporting a Jewish conspiracy. Most online videos and postings follow the typical anti-Semitic script of linking various facts about Jews with the non-sequitur conclusion that the Jews are to blame. Christians are commanded by Jesus to love God with all their minds and must therefore reject these blusteringly illogical and vicious conspiracies.

Many Christians have forgotten that we too, like our Jewish neighbors, are scapegoated and persecuted. Christians in Rome were blamed for the fall of Rome, leading Augustine to write “The City of God.” Early apologetic works by Justine and Athenagoras of Athens were written against conspiracies aimed at Christians and used to support the persecution of Christians. Even today, Christians in India are the subject of a conspiratorial persecution resulting from rising Hindu nationalism led by Prime Minster Narendra Modi.

Second, scholarly research on Israeli history of targeted assassination does not support the Kirk conspiracy. In the book “Rise and Kill First: The Secret History of Israel’s Targeted Assassinations” (Random House, 2018), author Ronan Bergman detailed Israel’s approach to national security. Bergman claims that since World War II, Israel has assassinated more people than any other country in the Western world. However, these killings target people like Yasir Arafat – people who have the expressed inclination, ability and intent to kill Jews.

Charlie Kirk may have been recently critical of the U.S.-Israel alliance and the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), but he simply does not fit the profile of a foreign national who would be targeted by the Israeli military intelligence arms of AMAN, Shin Bet or Mossad.

Third, there is emerging evidence that the shooter was an American national with no known ties to Israel or pro-Israeli groups. It is early in the investigation, and details are emerging, but it is dangerously irresponsible (indeed, sinful) to raise unfounded accusations at the expense of an entire nation or ideologically diverse people group. The alleged shooter is named Tyler Robinson. Unless that is an alias, Robinson hardly sounds like a prime suspect in a Jewish assassination conspiracy.

Fourth, the anti-Semitic conspiracy of the Kirk assassination makes no diplomatic sense. America is Israel’s strongest ally. Israel would not jeopardize American support by assassinating a close friend of its sitting president. Kirk had made mild criticism, but was otherwise supportive of Israel and of the Jewish people. He was a probable candidate for future political office; a potential running mate for a Vance presidency.

Fifth, since Kirk’s assassination was on Sept. 10, some have tried to link it to other anti-Semitic conspiracies related to 9/11. Online comments assert, without evidence, that the Jews killed Charlie Kirk just like they brought down the Twin Towers. Appealing to one unsubstantiated conspiracy doesn’t strengthen another. Christians seeking to oppose the anti-Semitic Kirk conspiracy will inevitably have to engage other anti-Semitic conspiracies, 9/11 among them.

Although the exact numbers are unknown, it is believed that hundreds of Jewish people died on 9/11. It is unreasonable to believe that a Jewish conspiracy would involve the deaths of hundreds of Jews. In addition, the 19 hijackers on 9/11 were known al-Qaeda operatives. This conspiracy requires Israel to have worked with al-Qaeda operatives to attack its strongest ally, America – a stretch of imagination that defies all reason and evidence.

The tragic assassination of Charlie Kirk has reignited anti-Semitic conspiracies. Christians are people of a faith rooted in history, truth, reason and evidence. Anti-Semitic conspiracies, on the other hand, are rooted in a gnostic secret-knowledge that is anti-Christ. As such, we must work to debunk and defuse these conspiracies. Now is the time to seek truth and justice, to love our enemies and to pray for those who persecute us. Rather than unfairly scapegoating a people made in God’s image, we must point others to the Gospel which is the only source of lasting unity and ultimate remedy for human division.

