Gary Hollingsworth to serve as ERLC interim president

by Elizabeth Bristow/ERLC

WASHINGTON, D.C. (ERLC) – Gary Hollingsworth has been elected to serve as the interim president of the Southern Baptist Convention’s Ethics & Religious Liberty Commission by the organization’s trustees.

The ERLC board of trustees voted unanimously to appoint Hollingsworth to this role during an afternoon session of the trustee’s annual meeting in Washington, D.C., today.

Miles Mullin will remain and serve as the executive vice president and chief of staff.

Prior to serving as ERLC interim president, Hollingsworth served as the executive director of the South Carolina Baptist Convention from 2016–2023. He has also served as a pastor in Kentucky, Virginia, Alabama, and Arkansas.

“The words that came to mind when the trustees asked me to prayerfully consider becoming the interim president of the ERLC were humbled, overwhelmed, excited,” said Hollingsworth. “Humbled that I would be asked, considering the large number of godly capable leaders in one SBC family; overwhelmed because of the challenges that lie ahead; but excited to be at peace that God has called me ‘for such a time as this.’

“While the task is indeed overwhelming, our God is more than able and sufficient. Our hope and confidence is in Him and Him alone.

“Understanding the interim nature of this time, my primary objective will be to listen, learn, and lead. Southern Baptists have clearly spoken over the years to navigate the pressing moral and spiritual issues of the day. We will stay focused on the things which are important to our Southern Baptist churches and will pledge to always reflect how the Bible speaks to these issues. Knowing the challenges of the past, we have an opportunity to begin a new season which will be highly relational and unequivocally faithful to Scripture. I am eager to begin and ask that all Southern Baptists begin immediately to pray for the ERLC and for the person God is already preparing to move us forward in the future.”

Mullin commended Hollingsworth for this role.

“It is exciting to have Dr. Hollingsworth come as the interim president of the ERLC during this time of transition. He is a man of character and a tried and tested denominational leader. He loves the Lord, loves the Church, and loves Southern Baptists. We feel blessed to have him join us.”

Scott Foshie, the chairman of the ERLC’s trustee board, applauded Hollingsworth’s nomination.

“Dr. Hollingsworth brings a unique combination of executive leadership, relational depth, and pastoral heart that will serve Southern Baptists well as he leads the ERLC through this season of transition and opportunity. We are thankful for his obedience and availability to be used by God in this way to serve and empower churches as we take the gospel to our culture and the public square.”

In response to Hollingsworth’s appointment as ERLC interim president, numerous Southern Baptist leaders and pastors have expressed their support.

“Dr. Gary Hollingsworth is a wise and faithful servant, deeply trusted by Southern Baptists. His steady hand and godly leadership will serve us well in this pivotal season of transition and decision.” -Dr. Hance Dilbeck, President and Chief Executive Officer, Guidestone

“As executive director-treasurer of the SC Baptist Convention from 2016 to 2023, Dr. Hollingsworth led our state convention out of a season of great difficulty and into a season of renewed organizational stability and relational strength. He is widely respected across our state as a convictional, kind, thoughtful, encouraging, and strategic leader. I have every confidence in him as interim president of the ERLC.” -Dr. Tony Wolfe, Executive Director-Treasurer South Carolina Baptist Convention

“Dr. Gary Hollingsworth has the heart of an experienced pastor, the wisdom of a man that submits daily to the Lordship of Christ, and the calming demeanor of a successful leader. The ERLC trustees made an excellent decision to appoint Gary as interim president to shepherd their mission during this widely important time.” -Dr. Randy Davis, President & Executive Director, Tennessee Baptist Mission Board

“I have known Gary Hollingsworth for decades. During that time I have admired and I have appreciated his genuine walk with God and his exemplary leadership. Gary has served the Lord on so many levels in Baptist life. In each of these places of service Gary always gave his best.

“There are few people in my sphere of friends and colleagues who have in abundance these qualifications of leadership but Gary stands out among these stellar leaders. I believe the Lord is going to continue to use him in crucial places of leadership in the days to come.” -Dr. Rick Lance, Executive Director, Alabama Baptist State Board of Missions

“Gary has a great heart for people and a passion to hear what God is doing in their lives. He is deeply loved by those he has pastored and led throughout the years. Gary will bring a listening heart and help the Southern Baptist family stay focused on the future. Gary will bring a wealth of experience and a solid grasp of Southern Baptist life to the ERLC. We should all be grateful for willingness to serve in this capacity.” -Buddy Champion, Pastor, First Baptist Church Trussville

“I’ve known Gary Hollingsworth for 20 years. There is not a person who I respect more in ministry. I know Gary to be a man of the highest character and integrity. He is a proven administrative leader who knows the intricacies of the SBC as well as anyone.

I believe Hollingsworth is the perfect person to lead the ERLC during this interim period.” -Thomas Hammond, Executive Director, Georgia Baptist Mission Board

Hollingsworth’s role at the ERLC will be effective Oct. 1.