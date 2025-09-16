Biblical view of suffering a bulwark against assisted suicide

Despite the attention that abortion rightly receives among pro-life advocates, the “culture of death” has expanded beyond the womb in Western societies.

Consider this disturbing example: Cases of assisted suicide and euthanasia have mushroomed in Canada – where, according to the BBC, nearly one in 20 deaths were “medically assisted” in 2023. That is 15,300 deaths out of 320,000. And some Canadian government leaders are now proposing that euthanasia be available to children and teenagers, as well.

Lest we think this will never be a problem in the United States, consider this: Eleven states, as well as Washington D.C., have already legalized some form of assisted suicide, where doctors are allowed to prescribe deadly doses of drugs that patients administer to themselves. Fortunately, euthanasia – where doctors not only prescribe, but also personally administer, deadly drugs – remains illegal, for now, across the U.S.

Moreover, according to a Lifeway Research study released earlier this month, 51 percent of U.S. adults “think it is morally acceptable for a person facing a painful terminal disease to ask for a physician’s aid in taking his or her life.”

To bring the problem closer to home, consider this reality, as well: During the past two legislative sessions, according to the Missouri Independent, a bill advocating medically assisted suicide was pre-filed in the Missouri House by Rep. Ian Mackey (D-St. Louis). Thankfully, the bill never gained traction among Missouri lawmakers. It never even received a single Republican sponsor, nor was it ever considered in a committee hearing.

What should Christians think of physician assisted suicide and euthanasia? Southern Baptist Ethicist J. Alan Branch, in his book 50 Ethical Questions: Biblical Wisdom for Confusing Times, argues that these practices plainly violate the sixth command – “You shall not murder” (Exod 20:13, NKJV).

But the Christian opposition to assisted suicide and euthanasia is based not only on this clear command from God, but also on Scripture’s profound teaching about human suffering. “Tragic cases of suffering at the end of life are often invoked in favor” of assisted suicide and euthanasia, Branch writes.

“Anyone who has experienced ongoing chronic pain,” Branch adds, “is sympathetic to fellow humans who have anxiety about dying in agony.” But, rather than turning to assisted suicide or euthanasia, we should turn instead to pain management and helping patients and family members find emotional and spiritual comfort amid their suffering.

Of course, in doing so, we shouldn’t trivialize suffering, since – as Branch notes – “Scripture also demonstrates a keen awareness of physical pain, suffering, and the subsequent feelings of depression and suicidal ideation that are common to human grief. As Job wrestled with his pain and loss, he considered hanging himself (Job 7:15). The Bible acknowledges the enormity of physical suffering without suggesting that suicide is a morally acceptably option.”

Writing without the benefits of modern medicine and sometimes under the imminent threat of torture and painful death, Christian writers of previous centuries recognized the inevitability and depth of human suffering. But they also highlighted the virtue of endurance amid suffering. Despite life’s afflictions, they were confident of God’s benevolence. They urged Christians to bear patiently whatever cross God may lay on their shoulders, since God permitted these afflictions for a purpose: ultimately, to draw us and drive us closer to Himself. They remembered well the lessons of John 16:33, Rom 5:1-5, James 1:2-4 and other biblical passages that comfort us amid the hardships of life.

They remembered that Christ Jesus came to us during his earthly life in meekness and lowliness of heart, as a “Man of Sorrows” who cries to sinful and suffering humans: “Come to me, all you who labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest” (Matt 11:28, NKJV). Christ is our Lord and God, who humbled himself to be “near the brokenhearted” and to save “those crushed in spirit” (Ps 34:18, CSB). Indeed, throughout his life and in his painful death, “He himself bore our sicknesses, and He carried our pains” (Isa 53:4, CSB). Amid the tragic suffering caused by the 9/11 terrorist attacks, Billy Graham said the same: “The cross tells us that God understands our sin and our suffering, for He took them upon Himself in the Person of Jesus Christ.” But hope remains, he added, since Christ rose from the grave.

Rather than tolerating legalized euthanasia or assisted suicide, we should console the brokenhearted, hurting, sick and dying with this truth: God offers His presence and comfort to men and women who suffer. He is near to all who humbly turn to Him (James 4:8), and His grace is sufficient for every trial and tribulation (2 Cor 12:9).