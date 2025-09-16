A generation of children raised to follow Jesus for first time in village history

by Kristen Sosebee/IMB

Keith and Morgan Rawlings’ permission to stay in South Asia was under scrutiny. As the International Mission Board missionary couple prepared to visit the U.S. for a few months, it was unclear whether they would be allowed to return to their home on the outskirts of a major South Asian city.

On a Sunday morning just before their trip, the missionary couple visited a small church plant in a nearby village. Wondering if it might be their last time to worship alongside the local believers, Morgan’s gaze fell on one little girl.

The 6-year-old joyfully clapped to every beat and knew all the words to all the songs. Morgan smiled to herself, “I remember praying for you before you were born, Stuti.”

As she recalled the tender scene, Morgan paused, surprised to find her eyes brimming with tears. Watching Stuti praise God in that moment, she explained, was “a gift He gave me” that brought clarity and hope amid their uncertain future.

“There is a generation of South Asian children, for the first time in the history of this place, being brought up in churches that worship and follow Jesus,” Morgan said.

When they first arrived, there was not one believer in Stuti’s village of 3,000. The people there were living in darkness, worshiping many gods, including a formation of large rocks at the entrance to the village.

Keith and Morgan asked supporters in the U.S. to pray for the village. But they weren’t surprised by the lack of gospel presence. Their prayers for the region stretched even further back.

“We actually came to the field because our sending fellowship adopted an unengaged, unreached people group,” Morgan said, explaining that their home church in North Carolina has made short-term trips to this part of South Asia for the last 15 years.

When Keith and Morgan shared the gospel in Stuti’s village the first time, they were met with deep resistance and hostility. After several more unsuccessful attempts, they finally gained entry with a free medical clinic and the village leader’s blessing.

From there, they slowly built trust and began to pray with people in the village. Soon, some chose to put their faith in Christ, including Stuti’s father. In less than a year, they saw their first church planted.

Determined to reach more women in the village, Morgan hosted a women’s health training alongside a short-term volunteer team from the U.S. She told the members of the new church plant, “All the women in your village that you know, who are close to you but far from God, invite them, and we’re going to come and teach.”

At the training, Morgan and the volunteer team held a special time of prayer for two pregnant women and their new babies and celebrated with gifts.

One of those women was Stuti’s mother, who was pregnant with the girl. She came to saving faith in Christ.

“God transformed the lives of Stuti’s parents,” Morgan said. “Stuti, whose name means ‘praise,’ will have the testimony, ‘I grew up in church, and I was raised in a Christian family.’”

Today, Stuti’s whole family believes in Jesus, and her parents are leaders in their church.

Morgan said Stuti’s story represents so many children born in the village over the last decade, now being raised in the discipline and instruction of the Lord by their parents and grandparents. They have seen God transform entire families through His mercy and love.

There have also been new churches planted through the church in Stuti’s village, whose members have gone out to the surrounding area bearing witness to the power of God’s love.

And yet, the task is not complete. After nine years of planting churches among unreached people groups in South Asia, Keith and Morgan continue to encounter an urgent reality.

“Every week we talk to people who have still never heard of Jesus,” Morgan said.

“There are 3,000 people in the village. I would love to say that 3,000 people came to that church in nine years, but that is not the case, and the believers still suffer great persecution.”

She urged people to pray for the South Asian brothers and sisters enduring persecution and suffering for the sake of the gospel, and to consider getting involved.

“Keith and I are just regular, ordinary people, sent out from our church,” Morgan said. “It is truly the abundant life that Jesus promised us when we’re living on mission with Him.”

Some names have been changed for security

Kristen Sosebee writes for the IMB.

