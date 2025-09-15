This year, The Lesters celebrate a century of gospel music

ST. LOUIS – Untold miles. Many concerts. Scores of songs. One hundred years—and counting—of music ministry.

And it continues for The Lesters gospel music group. What keeps them going?

“It’s only by the grace and the hand of God,” said third-generation lead baritone Brian Lester.

Currently, the traveling make-up of the family group is Brian, his son (fourth-generation) lead tenor Jonathan Lester, and Jonathan’s wife, Bailee. Some of the four children (a fifth child of this fifth generation was born in June) have performed occasionally too.

At one time, the Lesters did over 250 concerts a year. They’ve scaled back somewhat but still do 130 to 140 concerts a year. Among the audiences have been numerous Baptist churches and Missouri Baptist Convention events.

They have traveled to all states except Alaska.

“In the 1970s, we had an annual pilgrimage to the Holy Land and the area. We also went to India twice for 12-day missions,” Brian said.

Currently, they travel in a 1997 H3-45 Prevost bus, but the group had more humble beginnings.

Harvey Lester and Opal LuMeart married in December 1924 and began the Lester Family Gospel Music Ministry the next year. Much of the early performances were in churches, but also tent revivals and local missions in St. Louis. The early travels were in St. Louis on streetcars.

In March 1927, Herschel Lester was born, and as he grew, he learned to play various stringed instruments at age 7.

Harvey, Opal, and Herschel joined with Rev. R.C. Garner, who had a music store. It’s where self-taught Opal began offering music lessons.

In the late 1930s, Marie Mack joined, and the group was known as the Lester Quartet.

Herschel met Mary Alene Seal in 1942, who was already in a singing trio with her sisters. After his military service, Herschel married Mary in 1947.

In 1947, the Lesters opened a music store and traveled to sing in churches, schools, and wherever they could on weekends. The store was moved in 1948 and stayed open until November 2004.

The third generation began in 1948 with the birth of Donna Lester. In 1952, Brian was born, and in 1959, Ginger Lester was born. Donna and Ginger have both been off the road for a while, as has Brian’s wife, Sandra, but all help with the various details of traveling.

In the 1940s, the Lesters began a radio program on KXLW in St. Louis, then started a weekly program on KSTL and then KXEN that continued 40 years.

In October 1956, The Lesters participated in—and won—the Ted Mack Amateur Hour in New York, their first national television appearance. In 1960, they began a 30-minute TV program for 27 years.

Through the years, a number of people were part of the performing Lesters.

“It’s hard to tell how many people have been part of the Lesters. My grandparents believed youth should learn not only music, but gospel music. Some of the kids were invited to be on the program. We’re guessing there were 35–45 regulars in the ministry, other than family,” Brian said.

An incredible 85 records and CDs have been produced and sold by the Lesters.

Without a doubt, the most requested song is “He Didn’t Throw the Clay Away,” and it has been a regular part of the program for almost 35 years.

In 1966, Lester Dill, owner of Meramec Caverns, invited Harvey to sing in the cave for an Easter Sunrise Service. It continues now – 59 years later – and is a two-day event of “The Crucifixion” and “The Resurrection.” Since 1967, they also have held a fall festival in Meramec Caverns.

The Lesters have appeared at a variety of denominations in churches of all sizes.

“If someone invites us, we will work it in the schedule regardless of the finances of a church, if we can. As long as God leads, we will follow the path, singing and sharing the gospel. When we are called, we will go, but we will preach Jesus,” Brian said.