‘We’re an answer to prayer!’ – MBC partners with churches in Mexico

PUEBLA-TLAXCALA, Mexico – The partnership between the Missouri Baptist Convention (MBC) and the Regional Baptist Convention of Puebla-Tlaxcala, Mexico, is thriving. Omar Segovia of the Missions Mobilization Group led a team to Puebla. The mission was to train pastors in leadership development, unity, conflict resolution, and church planting.

God also worked to begin a conversation about founding schools in Puebla through that partnership with additional help from Bethlehem Christian Academy, a network of international disciple-making schools.

One church was already asking God to help them start a school. Segovia says, “We’re an answer to prayer!”

Pray that:

• Churches in Puebla would plant new churches

• Schools would be established with teachers who have a vision for making disciples

• Missouri Baptists would engage in this partnership and make it stronger

The Rheubin L. South Missouri Missions Offering (MMO) supports Missouri Baptist mission work in Mexico, as well as more than two dozen other ministries. This year’s MMO theme is taken from Ephesians 2:10: “For we are his workmanship, created in Christ Jesus for good works, which God prepared ahead of time for us to do.” The MMO Eight Days of Prayer are Sept. 7-14.

Give to MMO through your church or online at mobaptist.org/mmo/donate.