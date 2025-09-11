HLGU announces 2025 Booster Night speaker: John O’Leary 

HANNIBAL, Mo. (HLGU) – Hannibal-LaGrange University (HLGU) is thrilled to announce that nationally renowned inspirational speaker, bestselling author, and soon-to-be feature film subject John O’Leary will headline the 2025 Booster Night on Saturday, November 8 at 7:00 p.m. in the Roland Fine Arts Center.

Booster Night 2025 is presented by HNB Bank.

General admission tickets sell for $40 and will go on sale Monday, September 8, 2025. In addition, a limited number of Executive Tickets will be available, which include a special dinner and an exclusive Q&A session with John O’Leary before the evening program.

Booster Night is the culmination of HLGU’s Homecoming weekend, and a tradition dating back to 1942. The evening will feature a silent auction, a campus update from HLGU President Dr. Matz, a performance by the HLGU Concert Choir, and more—all leading up to O’Leary’s unforgettable keynote address.

In 1987, at just nine years old, O’Leary’s life changed forever. While experimenting with fire and gasoline, he caused a massive explosion in his family’s home and was burned on 100% of his body. Given less than a 1% chance to live, his remarkable survival journey was first told in his parents’ 2006 book, Overwhelming Odds. What began as 200 printed copies for friends and family grew to more than 60,000 copies sold and inspired O’Leary to begin sharing his story with the world.

That incredible story will reach an even wider audience this fall when his bioepic film, Soul on Fire, premieres in theaters nationwide this October.

Today, O’Leary speaks to more than 50,000 people each year at over 100 events, spanning industries such as healthcare, finance, education, safety, and faith. Known for his emotional storytelling, unexpected humor, and authenticity, O’Leary is consistently described by audiences as “the best speaker we’ve ever had.” His engagements are driven almost entirely by referrals, a testament to the life-changing impact of his message.

O’Leary’s debut book, ON FIRE: The 7 Choices to Ignite a Radically Inspired Life, became an instant #1 National Bestseller, selling over 200,000 copies and being translated into 12 languages. His second book, IN AWE: Rediscover Your Childlike Wonder to Unleash Inspiration, Meaning and Joy, also debuted as a #1 National Bestseller in May 2020. His Live Inspired Podcast has surpassed 2 million downloads and remains a top-rated program on Apple Podcasts.

While his professional achievements are remarkable, O’Leary considers his greatest success to be his marriage to his wife Beth, their four children, and his relationships with friends and family.

For more information about Booster Night, ticket sales, or sponsorship opportunities, please visit www.hlg.edu/boosternight or contact the university at giving@hlg.edu or (573) 629-3124.

Hannibal-LaGrange University is a four-year Christian university fully accredited by the Higher Learning Commission. The institution prides itself in its traditional and nontraditional educational experience in a distinctively Christian environment.